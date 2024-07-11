Dental Intelligence Partners with Dr. Scott Leune to Enhance Dental Practice Efficiency and Success

SAN ANTONIO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Intelligence is proud to announce its partnership with Dr. Scott Leune, one of dentistry's 30 most influential people and a preeminent thought leader in dental startups, practice management, and leadership coaching. This collaboration will provide Dr. Leune's Practice Mastery seminar attendees with advanced data analytics and business intelligence solutions, elevating the level of efficiency and success they can achieve in their dental practices.

Dental Intelligence will be a key participant in Dr. Scott Leune's all-new seminars, offering attendees exclusive insights into the benefits of integrating data analytics and business intelligence into their practices. Dr. Leune's seminars are designed to empower dental professionals with the tools and strategies needed for exceptional growth and success. Scott Leune has dedicated his life to empowering private dentists all over the globe to achieve their unique visions of personal and professional success.

"We are excited to partner with Scott and bring our advanced data analytics solutions to a wider audience of dental professionals," said Adam Smith, VP of Marketing at Dental Intelligence. "Our participation in Dr. Leune's seminars will allow us to directly engage with dental practices, helping them to enhance operational efficiency and practice success through our innovative solutions."

Practice Mastery Seminars

Dr. Leune is introducing several new seminars:

Startup and Design Mastery: Focused on providing dentists with the knowledge and tools to successfully start and design their dental practices from the ground up.

Focused on providing dentists with the knowledge and tools to successfully start and design their dental practices from the ground up. Practice Management Mastery: Offering insights into the efficient management of dental practices to optimize operations and profitability.

Offering insights into the efficient management of dental practices to optimize operations and profitability. Multi-Practice Mastery: Tailored for those looking to expand and manage multiple dental practices, providing strategies for growth and scalability.

Tailored for those looking to expand and manage multiple dental practices, providing strategies for growth and scalability. Dental CEO Mastery: Seminars specifically designed for owner-doctors ready to adopt a CEO mindset and strategically manage their practices for growth and success.

Seminars specifically designed for owner-doctors ready to adopt a CEO mindset and strategically manage their practices for growth and success. Team Training Bootcamp: A two-day intensive training event designed for hygienists, assistants, and front office managers. This bootcamp aims to transform dental teams into top performers, ensuring practices operate at their highest potential.

Through this partnership, attendees of Scott Leune Practice Mastery seminars will gain access to:

In-depth knowledge of Dental Intelligence's advanced data analytics and business intelligence solutions

Exclusive benefits and streamlined processes for implementing Dental Intel solutions in their practices

Increased operational efficiency and practice success

Ongoing support and resources from Dental Intelligence as a result of the partnership

Dr. Scott Leune, founder of Scott Leune Practice Mastery, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Dental Intelligence aligns perfectly with our mission to help dentists achieve personal and professional success. By incorporating Dental Intelligence's cutting-edge analytical solutions, our clients can significantly enhance their practice efficiency and overall success."

For more information about Dental Intelligence and Scott Leune Practice Mastery, visit www.dentalintel.com and www.scottleune.com.

About Dental Intelligence, Inc.

Dental Intelligence is built for one purpose: giving dental practices the power to Practice Smarter.™ Their unparalleled analytics show dental practices exactly where they stand, and their smart engagement tools help practices reach their unique goals faster and more efficiently. From insurance management and online scheduling, to patient communication and digital forms, to easy payments and reporting, and every step in between, Dental Intelligence is the only end-to-end practice performance solution in dentistry, helping dental professionals spend less time in their systems and more time in their practices.

About Scott Leune and Scott Leune Practice Mastery

Dr. Scott Leune is a distinguished leader in the dental industry, having launched over 200 dental startups and supported more than 20,000 dentists worldwide. Recognized as one of the 30 most influential people in dentistry, he is dedicated to helping dental professionals achieve both personal and financial success through his innovative seminars and training programs.

Scott Leune Practice Mastery, founded by Dr. Scott Leune, is a premier dental practice management and education organization. With a focus on delivering practical strategies and expert guidance, Scott Leune Practice Mastery helps dental professionals achieve exceptional growth and success through seminars, coaching, and comprehensive practice management solutions.

Press Contact:

Scott Mortier

Chief Revenue Officer

Scott Leune Education, LLC

Phone: 773-255-4095

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Scott Leune Education LLC