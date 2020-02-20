Dental Lab Orders Made Easy with OneClick for Dental Labs and Magic Touch Software

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneClick, a leading dental software company, today announced at Lab Day the launch of their newest product, OneClick for Dental Labs. The product integrates with the systems dental offices use like Dentrix, Eaglesoft, OpenDental and the leading dental lab management system, Magic Touch, to simplify and speed up how dental offices order dental lab cases.

Their flagship product, OneClick Referral was launched in 2018 to streamlines the referral process between dental professionals. It is used to easily transfer all necessary referral information electronically, saving the dental professionals time, effort and stress. The system makes it easy for dental offices to quickly follow up with patients to ensure they receive needed treatment.

Travis Rodgers, CEO and Founder says, "OneClick Referral has been a huge success with dental offices to better streamline referrals. Since the dental lab ordering process is similar, it was a natural addition to our product line. Dental offices love it because it saves them time and dental labs love it because it brings them more cases."

Participating dental labs will experience an efficient, comprehensive means of starting a lab case. With the dental practice management integrations and integration directly into Magic Touch, there will be no lost information or issues with data entry. Instead of coordinating the manual transfer of pertinent information, OneClick for Dental Labs lets users easily transfer all the information needed to start a dental lab case.

"It is our commitment to provide the latest technology available to our customers. Integrating with OneClick through our newly developed Digital Gateway, will send the case directly from the Dental office to the desired lab with a click," said Gary Bagheri CEO of Magic Touch Software.

OneClick operates in the following way:

Order a lab case with one click – Order the lab for dental patients with one click of a button, allowing users to easily search for the specific lab that dental office uses.

About Magic Touch Software

Magic Touch Software is a leading Dental Lab Management Systems worldwide servicing Dental Laboratories for the past 12 years. We help our customers achieve their goals by providing a complete set of applications including Case Management, Accounting, Sales, Marketing, Customer Service, Technician Bench, Route Manager, and Customer Portal - magictouchsoftware.com

About OneClick Dental

OneClick is a brand of DrDDS Innovations a subsidiary of RecordLinc Inc. founded by Travis Rodgers in 2011 and was built in partnership with Dr. Brent Boyse of AZ Max. OneClick is recognized as the leading doctor to doctor referral platform in the dental industry and has now expanded to improve communication with dental labs. OneClick is the culmination of 10 years of research and experience with hundreds of dental offices perfecting the communication process between dental professionals, patients, and now labs.

