Dental Lab Sets New Standard for Quality Patient Care

Texas-Based Dental Lab Focused on Bringing Overseas Manufacturing Back to the United States by Leveraging New Digital Manufacturing Processes Resulting in Higher Quality Products

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a historic shift in the dental lab industry as DGTL (Digital) proudly announces the launch of its network of digital-only dental labs, committed to producing the highest quality, affordable dental restorations - all exclusively manufactured in the United States. With a new innovative manufacturing process supported by digital technology and 3D manufacturing, DGTL is set to reshape the landscape of dental prosthetics by bringing the $3B+ in work that is currently made overseas, back to the United States.

Elevating Dentistry with Digital Manufacturing

In an industry where digital manufacturing practices are rapidly replacing outdated analog processes, DGTL hopes to stand out as a leader in the new digital dental revolution. With three innovative manufacturing centers located strategically in California, Texas and Kentucky, DGTL's labs are dedicated to providing dental professionals with low cost, cutting-edge digital solutions made right here at home. No longer will dentists and patients have to bear the burden of overseas supply chain issues in order to save money.

Key Highlights of DGTL

High Quality: By only accepting digital impressions, DGTL is not only removing costly overhead but are also able to significantly reduce remakes for those dentists who are making the move into digital dentistry through intra-oral scanner adoption.





Made in the United States : 100% of our products are made in the US. Every restoration DGTL produces will be milled or printed in one of its innovation centers currently located in three states with more centers on the horizon.





: 100% of our products are made in the US. Every restoration DGTL produces will be milled or printed in one of its innovation centers currently located in three states with more centers on the horizon. State-of-the-Art Technology: DGTL's labs are equipped with the latest CAD/CAM systems and 3D printing technology, ensuring that every restoration meets the highest standards of precision and quality.





Timely and Efficient Service: With a commitment to efficiency, DGTL guarantees prompt lead times of 48 hours or less for most products, and its cutting-edge customer communication platform ensure your questions are always answered promptly.

DGTL Official Statement

Brian Traudt, Founder and CEO of DGTL, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce DGTL to our esteemed community of doctors, DSO's and dental professionals. For the past 10-15 years, due to the high cost of labor, billions of dollars of dental work have been shuttling back and forth between the US and large offshore dental labs. It made sense because as reimbursements shrunk and labor costs have skyrocketed, dentists and DSOs were looking for ways to stay profitable. Now, due to the growing adoption of IOS scanners, digital and 3D manufacturing practices and more streamlined workflows, we have built a lab network that can compete on cost and will turn cases around as quickly as 48 hours. In these uncertain economic and geopolitical times ahead, we wanted to build an innovative dental lab company that brings manufacturing back to the United States and puts the timely, cost-effective care of patients first".

About DGTL

DGTL is a Texas-based digital dental lab company with innovation centers located in key strategic markets around the United States. With a focus on high quality, low-cost digital dental restorations, our company is committed to providing dental professionals with products that elevate patient care while providing a greater return on investment. Learn more by visiting www.dgtldental.com

