Dental Laboratory Market size is set to grow by USD 11.05 bn from 2023-2027, increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental laboratory market size is estimated to grow by USD11.05 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD11.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Key companies profiled 3D Dental Labs, 3M Co., Amann Girrbach AG, BEGO GmbH and Co. KG, Coltene Whaledent AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Formlabs Inc., GC Corp., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, KURARAY Co. Ltd., Micerium SpA, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Planmeca Oy, Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd., Shofu Inc., Stratasys Ltd., VITA Zahnfabrik, VOCO GmbH, and NAKANISHI DENTAL LABORATORY INC

Market Driver

The global dental laboratory market is experiencing significant advancements, with vendors broadening their product offerings, enhancing market reach, and integrating innovative technologies.

The global dental laboratory market is evolving rapidly due to recent technological advancements and developments in dental materials and equipment. Companies like Ultradent Products, Dentsply Sirona, and Glidewell Dental are expanding their product portfolios with innovations like VALO Grand curing lights and CEREC Primemill. These technologies are revolutionizing dental procedures, from crowns and dentures to clear aligners and ceramics.

3D printing systems and advanced scanning technologies are improving the efficiency and precision of dental restorations, while materials from companies like Mitsui Chemicals and Ivoclar Vivadent are enhancing durability and aesthetics. Despite these advancements, the prevalence of dental diseases like periodontal diseases and dental caries continues to rise due to factors such as diabetes and poor oral hygiene.

Efforts to combat these risk factors are crucial for addressing the increasing burden of oral health issues worldwide.

Market Challenges

The dental laboratory market faces challenges due to the high cost of advanced dental equipment, limiting adoption among clinics and dental laboratories. In the US, dentists' annual earnings have declined, making it difficult for them to invest in expensive equipment, such as advanced dental chairs priced over USD7,000 or digital intra-oral scanners ranging from USD15,000 to USD40,000 . However, entry-level 3D printers, like stereolithography (SLA) or digital light projector (DLP) models, cost less than USD5,000 and can be used for producing molds. Key dental industry players include Glidewell Dental, Modern Dental, Mitsui Chemicals, Ivoclar Vivadent, and various dental services providers, such as A-DEC INC, Straumann, Henry Schein , Nexa3D, Nowak Dental Supplies, and National Dentex Corporation. Dental technologies, such as bone morphogenic proteins, hydroxyapatite coatings, implant materials, and dental lasers, are essential for dental procedures and contribute to the dental laboratories' revenue. Additionally, dental laboratories utilize computer-aided design, 3D visualization, and 3D printing technology for producing dental implants, bridges, and other dental restorations. Key dental treatments, such as orthodontic treatment, endodontic procedures, and implant placement, require metal ceramics and other materials. Periodontal disease and dental caries are common oral health issues addressed through dental care and treatments. Overall, the dental industry focuses on improving healing, imaging techniques, and aesthetic appeal for patients.

Segment Overview

This dental laboratory market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Oral care

1.2 Restorative

1.3 Endodontics

1.4 Implant

1.5 Orthodontics Device 2.1 System and parts

2.2 Dental radiology equipment

2.3 Dental lasers

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Oral care-

The oral care sector is poised for substantial expansion in the foreseeable future. It plays a crucial role in safeguarding overall dental health and hygiene, encompassing various products and practices geared toward preventing dental issues, ensuring fresh breath, and fostering a healthy oral environment. Fundamental to oral care are dental hygiene products, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, and dental floss.

In 2017, the oral care segment emerged as the largest, boasting a valuation of USD 10.78 billion. Dentists frequently stress the significance of maintaining a regular oral hygiene routine, advising patients to brush their teeth no more than twice daily, floss daily, use recommended mouthwashes, and undergo professional cleanings and check-ups at least once a month.

With an increasing emphasis on oral health maintenance, the oral care segment is anticipated to experience robust growth throughout the forecast period. For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2023-2027) and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The dental laboratory market encompasses the production and distribution of dental restorative materials, lab-side equipment, and implant materials. Key sectors include metal ceramics and ceramics, which are utilized in the fabrication of dental crowns and dentures. Dental procedures such as implant placement and bone grafting employ advanced technologies like hydroxyapatite coatings and bone morphogenic proteins. Chair time is minimized through the use of dental technologies, including computer-aided design, implant systems, and dental lasers. Dental laboratories generate significant revenue through the production of high-quality restorations, leveraging the latest innovations in dental materials and equipment.

Market Research Overview

The dental laboratory market is a critical segment in the healthcare industry, providing essential services for the production of dental prosthetics and restorative materials. Dental laboratories utilize advanced technologies, such as 3D printing and computer-aided design, to create customized dental solutions for patients. These solutions include crowns, bridges, veneers, and implant systems. The market is driven by factors like increasing dental awareness, growing geriatric population, and technological advancements. Dental laboratories must adhere to strict regulations and quality standards to ensure the production of safe and effective dental restorations. The market is competitive, with numerous players offering various services and solutions. Ceramics and composites are commonly used materials in dental laboratories, while metals and alloys are also utilized for specific applications. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for esthetic and functional dental solutions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Oral Care



Restorative



Endodontics



Implant



Orthodontics

Device

System And Parts



Dental Radiology Equipment



Dental Lasers



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

