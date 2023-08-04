Dental Laboratory Market size is set to grow by USD 11,055.34 million from 2022 to 2027|The increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental laboratory market size is forecast to increase by USD 11,055.34 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.72%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors, the increase in the number of dental laboratories globally, and increasing dental insurance coverage. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Laboratory Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 3D Dental Labs, 3M Co., Amann Girrbach AG, BEGO GmbH and Co. KG, Coltene Whaledent AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Formlabs Inc., GC Corp., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, KURARAY Co. Ltd., Micerium SpA, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Planmeca Oy, Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd., Shofu Inc., Stratasys Ltd., VITA Zahnfabrik, VOCO GmbH, and NAKANISHI DENTAL LABORATORY INC.

3M Co.- The company offers dental laboratory products such as Composites, Bonding agents, and Dental implants.

Amann Girrbach AG- The company offers dental laboratory products such as Ceramill matik, Ceramill map 600 plus, and Ceramill mind.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Dental Laboratory Market - Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by product (Oral care, Restorative, Endodontics, Implant, and Orthodontics), device (System and parts, Dental radiology equipment, Dental lasers, and Others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))

The oral care segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Oral care plays a crucial role in maintaining overall dental health and hygiene. It involves a range of products and practices aimed at preventing dental diseases, ensuring fresh breath, and fostering a healthy oral environment. Dental hygiene products, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, and dental floss, form a fundamental part of oral care. Dentists frequently stress the importance of adhering to a regular routine of professional cleanings and check-ups, advising clients to brush their teeth twice daily, floss daily, use recommended mouthwashes, and visit their dentist regularly. As the focus on oral care continues to grow, the oral care segment in the global dental laboratory market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors is driving market growth. Globally, the incidence of dental diseases like periodontal diseases, dental caries, and oral cancer is on the rise. Despite efforts to reduce dental caries cases, their prevalence continues to increase. The prevalence of oral cancer is also rising in many countries, particularly as people age. These dental disorders' prevalence is attributed to the growth of risk factors such as diabetes, poor oral hygiene, stress, and tobacco and alcohol use. Consequently, there is a growing demand for dental laboratory services due to the increasing incidence of dental disorders. Dental laboratories play a crucial role in providing functional and aesthetic solutions to dental issues by creating customized tooth restorations and prosthetics tailored to individual patients' needs. They employ advanced technologies, materials, and techniques to fabricate dental products that restore oral health, improve the quality of life, and enhance patients' oral well-being. Therefore, the escalating prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors is a major driving factor expected to fuel the growth of the global dental laboratory market during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The growing number of recent developments is an emerging market trend. Recent developments in the global dental laboratory market are making a significant impact, leading to vendors expanding their product portfolios, enhancing their market presence, and adopting new technologies. For instance, Ultradent Products introduced a remarkable range of accessories for the VALO Grand curing lamps in March 2022. The addition of six new lenses to VALO Grand offers dentists more options for lamp usage, ultimately providing improved dental care for patients. This increasing number of recent developments is an emerging trend expected to drive the growth of the global dental laboratory market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The high cost of dental equipment is a major challenge hindering market growth. The adoption of dental technology among end users, such as dental clinics and laboratories, has been limited due to the higher costs associated with dental equipment. In countries like the United States, the yearly incomes of dental practitioners have been declining over the past decade, leading to a rise in the use of refurbished equipment in small and isolated dentist practices to cut costs. Refurbished devices offer significant cost savings compared to new dental instruments. Several market vendors, including Sunrise Dental Equipment and Independent Dental, offer dental equipment for rent, along with warranties and after-sales services. However, the use of refurbished dental equipment allows dental facilities to provide accurate diagnoses and treatments to patients at a significantly lower cost than brand-new equipment. This trend is increasing the market share of refurbished dental systems and negatively impacting the sales and growth of vendors selling new dental equipment during the forecast period. This challenge could have a major impact on the growth of the dental equipment market in focus during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Dental Laboratory Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dental laboratory market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the dental laboratory market across North America, Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dental laboratory market vendors

Dental Laboratory Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,055.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3D Dental Labs, 3M Co., Amann Girrbach AG, BEGO GmbH and Co. KG, Coltene Whaledent AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Formlabs Inc., GC Corp., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, KURARAY Co. Ltd., Micerium SpA, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Planmeca Oy, Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd., Shofu Inc., Stratasys Ltd., VITA Zahnfabrik, VOCO GmbH, and NAKANISHI DENTAL LABORATORY INC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

