Dental Loupe Market size to grow by USD 125.58 million from 2022-2027, North America to account for 42% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental loupe market size is expected to grow by USD 125.58 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Application (Dental clinics, Hospitals, and Others), Type (Clip-on loupe and Headband mounted loupe), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth. Technavio's analysts have elaborately summarized the regional trends and drivers that will shape the market during the forecast period. In the North American region, the largest revenue-generating markets are the US and Canada. This is due to the presence of numerous renowned vendors, the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, increased healthcare expenditure, and greater awareness about oral health. In fact, the CDC estimates that in the US approximately 46% of adults show signs of gum disease. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read FREE PDF Sample Report

Admetec Solutions Ltd. - The company offers dental loupes such as Admetec Ergo 4.0X loupes.

Dental Loupe Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Segment - The dental clinics segment will be significant during the forecast period. Clinics that specialize in dental care and services are covered under this segment and they usually have a partnership with a specific insurance company to provide dental coverage to patients. Furthermore, more than 40% of adults reported having dental problems with more than 80% of people globally having at least one cavity by the age of 34 years in 2021 according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics.

Dental Loupe Market: Driver & Trend:

Drivers

Rise in prevalence of periodontal diseases

Increase in the number of dentists and dental practices

Favorable reimbursements and tax benefits

The rise in the prevalence of periodontal diseases drives the growth of the dental loupe market. The growth of the market can be attributed to increasing awareness of the importance of oral care and dental hygiene globally. Gingivitis, a type of gum infection, while one of the most serious types of gum disease is periodontitis is one of the major and common dental diseases. For instance, in certain regions of India such as West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam there is a 50% prevalence rate of periodontal diseases among the adult population according to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) statistics. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the dental loupe market during the forecast period.

