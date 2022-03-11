Dental Market Size Worth $52.10Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 8.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

- The Dental Market Size, Growth driven by the rising incidence of dental diseases, increase in demand for dental cosmetic procedures, growing incidence of malocclusions in children, technological developments, flourishing medical tourism in developing countries, increasing focus on body aesthetics, surge in the aging population, willingness to spend directly, and rising awareness about oral hygiene.

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Dental Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Dental Restorative, Dental Orthodontics, Dental Consumables, and Other Specialties) and Application (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others)", the global dental market is expected to grow from $30.28 Bn in 2021 to $52.10 Bn by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 30,287.91 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 52,105.14 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 181 No. Tables 115 No. of Charts & Figures 75 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Dental Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Dentsply Sirona; Danaher; Align Technologies; Ivoclar Vivadent AG; 3M; Carestream Dental LLC.; Zimmer Biomet; Ultradent Products Inc.; Planmeca OY; and Shofu Global are among the leading companies operating in the market. These players focus on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In September 2021, Planmeca Oy had entered into a binding contract to acquire the KaVo Treatment Unit & Instrument business from Envista Holdings Corporation. The acquisition will strengthen Planmeca's and KaVo's positions as leading providers of innovative solutions and increase Planmeca Group's annual revenue to more than EUR 1.1 billion.

In September 2021, Dentsply Sirona partnered with Smile Train, the world's largest cleft-focused organization. For over 21 years, Smile Train has supported safe and quality cleft care for more than ~1.5 million children in over 90 countries worldwide. Dentsply Sirona's commitment aims to advance the future of and access to cleft care.

In February 2021, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. announced its intention to spin off the Company's Spine businesses to form a new and independent, publicly-traded company (NewCo). The planned transaction will enhance the focus of both Zimmer Biomet and NewCo to meet the needs of patients and customers and is expected to achieve faster growth and deliver greater value for all stakeholders.

Rising Incidence of Dental Problems Boost Dental Market Growth:

The incidence of dental and oral conditions, such as tooth canal infection, dry mouth, tooth loss, cavities, and dental trauma is rising globally. Periodontal diseases, injuries, tooth decay, and accidents are among the major causes of tooth loss. According to World Health Organization (WHO), over ~3.5 billion people were affected by oral disorders in 2020. Along with caries and periodontal diseases, malocclusion is one of the most frequent oral cavity issues described as a tooth irregularity or a mal-relationship between the dental arches that are outside of the usual range. According to a study published in one of the NCBI journals in 2021, the prevalence of Class-I malocclusion in Africa was 89%. Moreover, the condition was found in 24.7% of Malaysians and 23.7% of Ethiopians.

Dental Market: Segmental Overview

The dental market, based on type, is segmented into dental restorative, dental orthodontics, dental consumables, and other specialties. The dental consumables segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the dental orthodontics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The dental market, based on application, is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2021; however, the dental clinics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Dental Market:

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the implementation of stringent lockdown regulations across several countries, resulting in disruptions in import and export activities of dental products. Due to the spread of SARS-CoV-2, many countries and cities were shut down, causing treatments and doctors/dentist appointment cancellation. Patients suffering from critical dental issues need physical attention in the clinics to perform procedures. It includes root canal obturation, root repair, tooth decay, root canal treatment, and tooth cavity treatments. Among chronic health conditions, dental diseases are one of the most preventable public health challenges in the US. Due to the rising intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the patients are not able to visit the dental clinics and the limited availability of staff, which have negative impact on the dental market.

As per the CDC Guidance for dental settings, the US has prioritized the most critical dental services and provided care to minimize harm to patients from delaying care to them from potential exposure to SARS-CoV-2. The interim guidance has been renewed based on currently available information about the COVID-19 pandemic and the US current circumstances. As dental healthcare departments begin to resume elective procedures by the administration from local and state officials, a few anticipations should remain in place as a part of the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Precautions such as wearing eye protection in addition to a facemask to ensure the eyes, nose, and mouth are all protected from virus.

