Dental Market to Reach $87.1 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of dental disorders, increase in demand for cosmetic dentistry, and rapid advancements in digital dental technologies are the major factors which drive the global dental market growth.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dental Market by Product Type (Dental Consumables, Dental Equipment), and End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Academic Institute and Research Centers, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033." According to the report, the global dental market was valued at $49.5 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $87.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The increasing prevalence of dental disorders such as dental caries, periodontal diseases, and edentulism, rising demand for cosmetic and restorative dental procedures, and rapid advancements in digital dentistry technologies are the major factors that drive the growth of the dental market. In addition, growing awareness regarding oral hygiene and expanding dental tourism in emerging economies contribute significantly to market expansion. However, the high cost associated with advanced dental equipment and cosmetic procedures restricts market growth. Moreover, technological innovations in minimally invasive treatments and digital workflow solutions offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global dental market.

Report Coverage & Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $49.5 billion Market Size in 2033 $87.1 billion CAGR 5.8 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Product Type, End User, and Region Drivers Increasing prevalence of dental disorders

Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry

Technological advancements in digital dentistry Opportunity Growth in minimally invasive and digital dental solutions Restraint High cost of advanced dental treatments and equipment

In clinical practice and oral health research, dental technologies are used to study the causes, progression, and prevention of oral diseases such as dental caries, periodontal disorders, and oral cancer. Advanced diagnostic tools, including digital imaging and salivary diagnostics, help clinicians detect conditions early and develop targeted treatment plans. These insights support preventive dentistry strategies and improve long-term patient outcomes.

The dental market also extends beyond treatment into cosmetic and restorative applications. Innovations in dental materials, implants, and orthodontic solutions enhance aesthetics, functionality, and durability. These advancements improve patient satisfaction, promote minimally invasive care, and strengthen overall oral health management globally.

Segment Highlights

The dental consumables segment dominated the market share in 2023

By product type, the dental consumables segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to the high and recurring demand for products such as restorative materials, dental implants, crowns and bridges, orthodontic supplies, endodontic files, and infection control products. Consumables are used routinely in preventive, restorative, and cosmetic procedures, leading to consistent purchasing patterns among dental clinics and hospitals. In addition, the growing number of dental procedures performed globally and rising awareness regarding oral hygiene significantly contribute to the expansion of this segment. Continuous innovations in biomaterials and aesthetic restorative products further enhance segment growth.

The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023

By end user, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to the increasing patient pool seeking preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dental treatments. Dental clinics serve as the primary point of care and perform a wide range of procedures, from routine check-ups to complex implant surgeries. The adoption of advanced technologies such as digital imaging systems, CAD/CAM solutions, and laser dentistry within clinical settings further drives segment growth. Additionally, rising dental tourism and expanding private dental chains contribute to higher procedure volumes in clinics and hospitals.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033

North America held the largest market share in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the dental market during the forecast period owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness regarding oral health, and strong adoption of cosmetic dentistry procedures. The presence of major market players, favorable reimbursement scenarios, and increased investments in digital dentistry technologies further support regional growth. Moreover, a growing aging population and strong demand for dental implants and orthodontic treatments are anticipated to sustain market leadership in North America through 2033.

Key Players

3M

OSSTEM IMPLANT CO., LTD.

PLANMECA OY

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

BIOLASE, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Henry Schein Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Envista

Align Technology, Inc.

Why Is Demand Increasing in the Dental Market?

There is an increase in the demand for dental services and products due to the rising prevalence of oral diseases, growing awareness of oral hygiene, and increasing focus on aesthetic appearance. The shift toward preventive healthcare significantly fosters market growth. Individuals are increasingly opting for regular dental check-ups, early diagnosis, and minimally invasive treatments to maintain long-term oral health.

The surge in cosmetic dentistry procedures also boosts demand. Patients are seeking treatments such as teeth whitening, clear aligners, veneers, and dental implants to improve smile aesthetics and self-confidence. This trend is further supported by social media influence and higher disposable incomes in developing economies. The growing aging population worldwide contributes substantially to market expansion. Elderly individuals are more prone to tooth loss, periodontal diseases, and other oral conditions, increasing the need for restorative and prosthetic solutions.

Technological advancements in digital dentistry further accelerate demand. Innovations such as CAD/CAM systems, 3D printing, digital radiography, and laser dentistry improve treatment precision, reduce chair time, and enhance patient comfort. These advancements make procedures more efficient and accessible. Additionally, expanding dental insurance coverage, rising dental tourism, and increased investments in advanced dental infrastructure continue to strengthen global demand for dental products and services.

Recent Development

In February 2024, 3Shape expanded treatment opportunities for dental practices with TRIOS-meets-prime and 3Shape Automate. 3Shape will showcase its latest solutions for dental practices, including the award-winning TRIOS 5 intraoral scanner, 3Shape Unite platform, and value-bringing integrations.

In December 2021, Carestream Dental LLC announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell Carestream Dental's Scanning Technology business to Envista Holding Corporation ("Envista"), a leading global dental products company for $600 million. The Scanning Technology business is composed of Carestream Dental's intraoral scanner equipment (CS 3600, CS 3700, and CS 3800) and related software.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global dental market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion, product launch, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

