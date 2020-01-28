Dental Materials that Mimic Nature: Free CE Webinar with Dr. Howard Glazer

The February webinar is a follow-up to Dr. Glazer's popular 2019 online course on "Biomimicry: Changing from 'Reparative' Dentistry to Restorative Dentistry." The upcoming CE webinar continues the discussion of biomimicry and bioactivity in dental materials and their clinical applications, and will also introduce a new category of restorative material.

About Dr. Howard Glazer

Dr. Glazer is a Fellow and past President of the Academy of General Dentistry, and former Assistant Clinical Professor in Dentistry at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine (Bronx, NY). He has been a visiting clinician at several universities around the country. He is a Fellow of the American College of Dentists, International College of Dentists, American Society for Dental Aesthetics, the American Academy of Forensic Sciences, and a Diplomate of the American Board of Aesthetic Dentistry. Dr. Glazer is an Attending Dentist at the Englewood Hospital (Englewood, NJ). Additionally, Dr. Glazer is the Deputy Chief Forensic Dental Consultant to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner, City of New York.

Dr. Glazer's free CE webinar "Biomimicry Part II: The Evolution of Truly Restorative Dentistry Continues," will be available for On-Demand viewing after February 12, 2020.

About Pulpdent Corporation

Pulpdent Corporation is a family-owned dental research, manufacturing company, and the developer of ACTIVA BioACTIVE™ and ACTIVA™ Presto™. ACTIVA BioACTIVE™ is the first esthetic bioactive restorative material and helps stimulate the formation of apatite (the building blocks of teeth), chemically bonds to teeth and helps protect against decay. ACTIVA™ Presto™ is the first light cure composite designed to mimic the properties of natural teeth with a mineral-enriched hydrophilic resin and a patented rubberized component that resists chipping and wear. For over 70 years, Pulpdent has been committed to product innovation, clinical education and patient-centered care in the fields of restoratives, oral hygiene, endodontics, temporization, periodontics, orthodontics, and general dentistry. To learn more visit www.pulpdent.com.

