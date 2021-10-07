Dental Membership Plan from Andrew Dine, DDS Delivers High-Quality, Affordable and Accessible Care to Seniors

FAIRFIELD, Ohio, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15th, open enrollment for Medicare will begin. Thousands of Ohioans will once again face the challenge of finding the right Medicare coverage, including the need to decide between Original Medicare or Medicare Advantage plans. While the primary focus will be on medical and prescription coverage, it is important not to ignore the potential impact of dental coverage.

Most Medicare participants fail to understand Medicare does not include routine, preventive dental procedures that are critical to longevity and overall health. Currently, Medicare benefits only apply to surgical dental procedures carried out in hospitals. As a result, seniors must either pay for dental services completely out-of-pocket or try to find a Medicare supplement that provides high-quality, affordable and accessible dental care.

Unfortunately, this is extremely difficult. Most Medicare dental supplements are low-cost and poorly designed. In addition, these plans have very limited networks of inexperienced dentists.

"Our Dental Membership Plan is designed to help these patients enjoy the same high-quality care as those with insurance," commented Dr. Andrew Dine. He continued, "Instead of struggling to find seasoned, skilled dentists to provide the care they need, patients who enroll in our Dental Membership Plan get friendly, personalized care at a predictable, monthly rate."

Furthermore, the negative impact of poor dental care on the overall health of seniors can be significant. A range of statistics tell the story:

Only 29% of seniors have dental coverage.

1 in 5 adults aged 65 or older have no natural teeth remaining, and complete tooth loss becomes twice as prevalent by age 75.

People who still have 20 or more teeth at age 70 are significantly more likely to have a longer lifespan than those with fewer teeth.

70% of adults over the age of 65 have advanced periodontitis. This is the leading cause of adult tooth loss.

In Ohio , over 1.4 million senior citizens are estimated to have periodontal disease – a disease that has been strongly linked to heart disease, Alzheimer's, diabetes, and other serious conditions.

While dental membership plans have existed for more than 20 years, most patients are unaware of this option. At the same time, ease of use and enrollment are two of the most significant benefits. Other facts to know about the Dental Membership Plan with Andrew Dine, DDS include:

All, routine preventive care is included at a fixed cost of as low as $25 per month, based on your periodontal health and the number of people on the plan.

per month, based on your periodontal health and the number of people on the plan. Benefits are available immediately without any waiting period.

There are no annual limits, deductibles or co-pays.

A 15% discount is available on all other dental procedures done in the practice.

Dental implants, dentures, veneers and teeth whitening are included.

As seniors consider the benefits of the Dental Membership Plan, it is important to keep a couple of dates in mind. Open enrollment for Medicare starts on October 15, 2021, and ends December 7, 2021. This is the time to drop an existing dental supplement that is not working and to enroll in a better form of coverage. Families interested in learning more should feel free to contact Andrew Dine, DDS via his website or by calling 513-829-9700.

