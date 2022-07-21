Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market to Exceed Value of US$ 1,337 Mn by 2031

High global burden of periodontal disease in older adults spurring demand for dental bone graft materials and dental membranes

Applications of allograft and xenograft for dental bone regeneration to present vast revenue streams; Asia Pacific dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market to witness sizable revenues on back of rise in dental implant procedures

WILMINGTON, Del., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An in-depth demand analysis of dental membrane and bone graft substitutes found that massive demand for resorbable bone grafting materials presents value-grab opportunity. Companies in the dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market are actively leaning on development of novel biomaterials to meet the needs of bone grafting procedures. The TMR study projects the size of the market to surpass worth of US$ 1,337 Mn by 2031.

Advancements in periodontology are catalyzing introduction of new soft tissue regeneration, as emerging trends of the dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market underscore. Moreover, dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market projections in the TMR study have found that the use of xenograft for dental bone regeneration is anticipated to rise rapidly, and will unlock lucrative avenues. The fact that xenografts are cost-effective and show good results in bone tissue regeneration will spur the popularity of products in the segment.

Increasing number of bone regeneration procedures has led to the commercialization of novel biomaterials and dental bone grafts. The application of human cell sources in bone graft substitutes is growing, thus extending the canvas for companies in the dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market. Rise in oral disorders and injuries has impelled the need for bone substitute materials that can promise long-term survival rates in the patients.

Key Findings of Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market Study

Widespread Use of Dental Bone Graft Materials in Dental Implant Procedures Underpins Massive Revenue Potential: Rise in number of dental implant procedures globally has directly propelled the growth prospects of the dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market. This is due to the increasing trend of abundant use of dental bone graft materials in those procedures.

Rise in number of dental implant procedures globally has directly propelled the growth prospects of the dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market. This is due to the increasing trend of abundant use of dental bone graft materials in those procedures. Advancement in Bone Graft Substitutes Expanding Profitable Avenues: The commercialization of wide spectrum of bone graft substitutes has generated lucrative opportunities for companies in the market. In recent years, synthetic bone graft substitutes have also gained traction. The authors of the study observed rising use of human cell sources in allograft and xenograft of bone graft substitutes.

The commercialization of wide spectrum of bone graft substitutes has generated lucrative opportunities for companies in the market. In recent years, synthetic bone graft substitutes have also gained traction. The authors of the study observed rising use of human cell sources in allograft and xenograft of bone graft substitutes. Prevalence of Periodontal Disorders in Aging Population Impelling Demand: The prevalence of periodontal disorders increases with age. Periodontal diseases have been associated with tooth loss in adults. Large presence of edentulous population in the U.S. and some European nations has spurred the demand for bone grafting procedures. This has resulted the substantial uptake of bone graft materials in the dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market.

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Key Drivers

Growing patient population with dental implant needs has spurred the market for bone grafts and substitutes in dentistry. The prevalence of periodontitis has thus stridently expanded dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market outlook over the years.

Strides in dental care have led to increased access and affordability of dental implant procedures especially through dental clinics. This is expanding the window of opportunities for industry stakeholders in the market.

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Europe held the leading market share in 2021. The demand has been spurred by high prevalence of various dental disorders and conditions particularly periodontal defects.

held the leading market share in 2021. The demand has been spurred by high prevalence of various dental disorders and conditions particularly periodontal defects. The North America dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market has also witnessed sizable revenue growth, propelled by rising elderly patient population.

dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market has also witnessed sizable revenue growth, propelled by rising elderly patient population. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is replete with enormous opportunities, mainly underpinned by rise in number of dental implant procedures which is bolstering the use of bone graft substitutes.

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Key Players

High degree of fragmentation has characterized the competition landscape in the dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market, mainly due to presence of several prominent players. Some of the key players are Zimmer Biomet, OPKO Health, Inc., NovaBone Products, LLC., Nobel Biocare Services AG, Geistlich Pharma AG, Dentsply Sirona, Collagen Matrix, Inc., BioHorizons, and Institut Straumann AG.

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market Segmentation

Product

Dental Membrane



Resorbable





Non-resorbable



Dental Bone Graft



Autograft





Allograft





Xenograft





Demineralized Bone Matrix





Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute

Material

Hydrogel



Collagen



Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)



Human Cells Sources



Hydroxyapatite (HA)



Tricalcium Phosphate (TCP)



Other Species

End-user

Hospitals



Dental Clinics



Individual Practice



Group Practice



Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

& Brazil

Mexico

GCC Countries

South Africa

