Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market to Reach US$ 1.3 Billion by 2031, Exhibiting a CAGR of 7.7% | States Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Rise in prevalence of dental implant procedures, aging population, technological advancements, patient awareness, dental tourism, and emergence of regenerative dentistry are driving demand for dental membranes and bone graft substitutes.

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market Insights

The dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market stood at US$ 650.8 Mn in 2022 and is expected to record a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2031, as per Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Bone grafting is a surgical procedure practiced to repair lost or damaged bones that are located below the teeth. It entails applying bone graft material to the area in need of a new bone. This may be done to restore a fracture or defect, augment jaw bone, facilitate the implantation of a dental implant, or fill a gap left by tooth extraction.

On the other hand, membranes serve as a physical barrier to stop soft tissues, such as gingiva, from proliferating into the location of the transplanted bone defect.

Increase in incidence of oral health issues worldwide is the key factor driving the global market for dental membrane and bone graft substitutes. Periodontal diseases are among the dental conditions that affect the people the most frequently. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 15% to 20% of people worldwide suffer from severe periodontal disease.

Rise in consumption of sweets and carbonated drinks has led to a rise in prevalence of tooth decay. Therefore, people are increasingly opting to treat dental disorders with various bone grafting and tissue regeneration treatments as a result of increased awareness and easier access to dental care. High prevalence of this condition is likely to boost the demand for materials that replace bone grafts and dental membranes.

Growth in need for bone graft and dental membrane replacements from orthodontists and dental homeopaths is another factor augmenting dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market growth.

Bone graft replacements and dental membranes are used to treat a variety of dental conditions, including GERD, gum disease, TMJ disorders, and procedures involving tooth extraction and reconstruction.

Thus, increase in the frequency of dental procedures and implants is projected to support market expansion.

Key Takeaways

Strategic Collaborations Among Leading Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market Players

Key players operating in the global industry are striving to carry out advancements in biomaterial technology that is employed to develop bone graft substitutes and dental membranes. Several players are entering into collaborations to launch new products with improved qualities.

One of the latest developments in this sector is the ground-breaking collaboration between ACE SOUTHERN and U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM), which marks a significant milestone for both companies and the industry at large.

In August 2023, ACE SOUTHERN, a leading global provider of oral surgery and biomaterial products, and U.S. Oral Surgery Management, a specialty management service company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons, announced a multi-year, first-in-the-industry, comprehensive partnership for oral surgery solutions.

The strategic agreement between ACE SOUTHERN and U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) has played a vital role in the dental membrane and bone graft alternatives market development. Through this collaboration, ACE SOUTHERN's wide array of surgical supplies, medications, bone grafting, and membrane solutions were fully integrated into USOSM's nationwide network of top oral and maxillofacial physicians.

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market Regional Insights

Europe to Lead Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share

Europe is likely to record substantial market progress in the near future. Significant technological advancements, well-developed healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement policies that support the adoption of advanced dental treatments, and surge in collaborations between dental product manufacturers and oral surgery management companies are some of the factors augmenting market statistics in Europe.

Rise in adoption of dental implants is also anticipated to boost the dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market demand in the region.

According to the latest dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market research, North America is also projected to occupy key position in the global landscape during the forecast period.

Increase in prevalence of dental conditions such as periodontal diseases and tooth loss, ongoing advancements in dental biomaterials, and growth in emphasis on esthetic dental treatments, including procedures that use bone grafts and membranes to enhance the appearance and function of teeth and gums, are fostering the market dynamics of North America.

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2017-2021 Size in 2022 US$ 650.8 Mn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 1.3 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.7 % No. of Pages 178 Pages Segments covered By Product, By Material, By End-user, By Region

Competitive Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market Landscape

ACE Surgical Supply Co., Inc., Botiss Biomaterials GmbH, Collagen Matrix, Inc., CURASAN AG, Dentsply Sirona, Geistlich Pharma, KLS Martin Group, LifeNet Health, Medtronic plc, NovaBone Products LLC, Osteogenics Biomedical, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., Straumann Group, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. are the prominent players operating in the global landscape.

Key Development in Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Industry

In April 2023, ZimVie Inc. added RegenerOss CC Allograft Particulate and RegenerOss Bone Graft Plug to its biomaterials portfolio. RegenerOss CC Allograft Particulate is a natural blend of cortical and cancellous bone particles that can be used to fill bony voids in a variety of dental applications, while the RegenerOss Bone Graft Plug is an easy-to-use grafting solution for filling extraction sockets and periodontal defects.

Market Segmentation

Product

Dental Membrane Resorbable Non-resorbable

Dental Bone Graft Autograft Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix Xenograft Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute



Material

Hydrogel

Collagen

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Human Cells Sources

Hydroxyapatite (HA)

Tricalcium Phosphate (TCP)

Other Species

End-user

Hospitals

Dental Clinics Individual Practice Group Practice

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

