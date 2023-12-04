Dental Milling Machine Market to Reach $4.6 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 8.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in cases of dental diseases, increase in the adoption of dental milling machine in clinics, and rise in awareness regarding oral health in developing countries drive the growth of global dental milling machine market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dental Milling Machine Market By Type (In-Lab Milling Machines, In-Office Milling Machines), By Axis (4-Axis, 5-Axis), By Size (Tabletop And Benchtop, Standalone), By Technology (Copying Milling, CAD/CAM Milling)" According to the report, the global dental milling machine industry generated $2.1 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $4.6 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

Rise in prevalence of dental diseases, surge in demand for dental milling machine, increase in geriatric population, and rise in awareness regarding oral health and digital dentistry drive the growth of the global dental milling machine market. However, the high cost of dental milling machine is hampering the dental milling machine market growth. On the contrary, the increase in product launch is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the dental milling machine market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $2.1 billion Market Size in 2032 $4.6 billion CAGR 8.5 % No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments covered Type, Axis, Size, Technology and Region Drivers Rise in prevalence of dental disease Rise in geriatric population Rise in awareness regarding oral health and digital dentistry Opportunities Rise in product launch Restraints High cost of dental milling machine

Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023 on the Dental Milling Machine Market

During a recession, dental practices and laboratories may tighten their budgets and delay or reduce capital expenditures, which could include the purchase of new dental milling machines.

Thus, the recession is expected to temporarily impact the growth and investment in the dental milling machine market, whereas the long-term potential for the growth of dental milling machine market remains insignificant.

The in-lab milling machines segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the in-lab milling machines segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global dental milling machine market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in number of dental laboratories which uses in-lab milling machines, and the high cost of in-lab milling machines. The in-office milling machines segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to reduced costs and greater flexibility. It also provides same-day restorations, reducing the need for multiple appointments and temporary restorations.

The 5-axis segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By axis, the 5-axis segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global dental milling machine market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to high use of 5-axis dental milling machine in dental laboratories and the wider availability of 5-axis dental milling machine. The 4-axis segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its lower complexity & greater flexibility and low cost of the 4-axis dental milling machine.

The tabletop and benchtop segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By size, the tabletop and benchtop segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global dental milling machine market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to high adoption of tabletop and benchtop dental milling machines, and technological advancement in tabletop and benchtop dental milling machines. The same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to various advantages such as suitable for smaller dental practices or clinics with limited space. For instance, in February 2023 vhf camfacture AG launched compact milling machine E4, a highly innovative machine for wet and dry machining of blocks.

The CAD/CAM milling segment maintained its lead position during the forecast period.

By technology, the CAD/CAM milling segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global dental milling machine market revenue, owing to wider availability of CAD/CAM dental milling machine with higher adoption of CAD/CAM milling machine. However, the same segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to offers a high degree of customization, high precision, and accuracy.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global dental milling machine market revenue, owing to robust oral healthcare infrastructure, presence of key players, and rise in healthcare expenditure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to a rise in dental diseases, unmet medical demands, and high population base.

Leading Market Players: -

3M Company

Company Amann Girrbach

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

PLANMECA OY

Roland DGA Corporation

vhf camfacture AG

ZimVie Inc.

Zirkonzahn GmBH

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global dental milling machine market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, agreement, collaboration, product launch, and partnership to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

