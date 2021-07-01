Dental Office Safety Accessory AirGuard™ Named as Finalist in 'America By Design' Contest

CHICAGO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentist and inventor Dr. James Orrington II and his aerosol-blocking invention known as AirGuard™ have been named to the shortlist of finalists for the America By Design Contest for 2021.

The America by Design contest is a televised event that seeks out the best innovations by designers around the country, bringing in high-profile names in the field of product design to evaluate products based on criteria that include innovation, quality, effectiveness, impact, esthetic appeal, and more.

AirGuard™ is a vacuum accessory that blocks aerosol sprays that come from patients' mouths with a transparent shield. Then, it immediately sucks the spray away using your dental vacuum. AirGuard™ is designed to provide enhanced protection from viruses, infections, and general splashback that spread via the air, such as COVID-19, cold, and flu germs, while also allowing dentists full access to patients without obscuring their visibility or ability to complete dental work. There are three AirGuard™ models ranging from a standard protective shield for existing dental vacuum units to a more advanced model with built-in screen, high-definition camera, precision lighting system, and other features.

Dr. Orrington II was inspired to create AirGuard™ by the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on dental practices around the country, though its benefits are designed for general hygienic use in dental practices worldwide.

To refine and develop the idea for Airguard™, Dr. Orrington II partnered with Beyond Design, Inc., a Chicago-based product development firm. Together, they garnered feedback from current and future dental environments and trends and worked to create a versatile solution that would be effective in a range of office types, sizes, and settings. The design even accounts for potential use in veterinary offices.

"We had some key features we knew needed to be included in the final product," said Beyond Design's president, Michael Prince. "It had to be easy to install and transport, it had to be safe, intuitive, reliable, and functional, and it had to be easy to service and maintain. We were proud to be able to work on a project that was challenging, urgent, and genuinely important for public benefit during a challenging time."

The series finale of America by Design will air in certain markets on July 17th. Episodes can also be streamed from the America by Design website at www.bydesignchannel.com , where visitors can also browse finalists, learn about the judges, and more.

SOURCE AirGuard