Dental Practice Management Software Global Market Report 2022: Growing Prominence of Artificial Intelligence in Dental Practice Management Systems Presents Opportunities

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2026

The dental practice management software is a clinical and administrative aid that helps practice management staff and dentists in smooth and efficient services. The software offers a number of functionalities including e-billing, accounting, insurance claiming, report generation, and online appointment bookings.

Dental practice software platforms also possess clinical features such as treatment strategizing, mapping patients, making dental charts, generating dental imagery, and filling prescriptions among others. Growth in the global market is being driven by increasing awareness of dental health and ensuing demand for a range of dental care services.

Modern lifestyles such as alcohol consumption, and tobacco usage are also causing more dental issues, leading to a larger patient pool in need of oral care services. The world's rapidly aging population and the growing need for dental care in this demographic segment are driving opportunities for dental practices.

The rise in cosmetic dentistry and increase in dental tourism practices in emerging nations is also expected to promote growth prospects. In addition, emerging markets such as China and India are witnessing rapid growth in dental practices owing to increasing disposable incomes as well as increasing awareness about oral health. This coupled with the growing adoption of digital technologies in dental practices is driving need for software solutions that can automate routine and clinical functions of dental practices.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dental Practice Management Software estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period. Web-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR to reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $687.6 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $271.3 Million by 2026

The Dental Practice Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$687.6 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 36.26% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$271.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.4% respectively over the analysis period.

On-Premise Segment to Reach $432.6 Million by 2026

Though cloud based software solutions have been found to offer greater flexibility in the form of remote management, data storage and integration possibilities, on-premise solutions continue to find acceptance due to security implications related to cloud solutions. In the global On-Premise segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$211.4 Million will reach a projected size of US$337.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$38 Million by the year 2026.

Myriad Benefits of Practice Management Software Solutions in Improving Productivity and Efficiency of Dental Practices Augurs Well for the Market

Rising Prevalence of Oral Diseases, Growing Awareness about Oral Healthcare and Need to Cut Costs to Drive Market Gains

Rise in Oral Healthcare Needs of World's Growing Geriatric Population and Resultant Rise in Dental Practices to Propel Market Growth

Digital Trends Transform Dental Practices, Driving Opportunities for Practice Management Software

Integrated Practice Management Software Promise Improvement in Patient Experience & Practice Productivity

Streamlining Workflows through Integrated Software Solutions

Growing Prominence of Artificial Intelligence in Dental Practice Management Systems

Dental Practice Management Software Provides Data Analytics & Business Intelligence

Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects for Dental Practices, Drives Need for Practice Management Software

Cosmetic Dentistry Dynamics to Influence Demand for Dental Procedures, Fuel Market Growth

Government Initiatives Encourage Market Growth

Market to Benefit from the Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Middle Class Population in Developing Economies

Major Issues Impacting Adoption of Dental Practice Management Software

