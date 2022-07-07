Dental Practice Management Software Market- Segmentations by end-user (corporate dental practices, DMSO, non-profit dental practices, and individual full-time dentists), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) | Technavio

Key Market Driver

A significant element driving the expansion of the worldwide dental practice management software market share is the growing requirement to maximize chair time utilization. Higher revenue and increased profits are the outcomes of dentists seeing more patients while making the best use of their chair time. Chair time used effectively can increase sales by more than 8% and profits by more than 25%. Another element contributing to the expansion of the worldwide dental practice management software market share is the growing emphasis on comprehensive and personalized reporting.

Geographic Landscape

North America will account for 34% of market growth. In North America, the dental practice management software market is mostly based in the US. This region's market will grow more slowly than the markets in any other region. Over the projection period, the expansion of the dental practice management software market in North America would be aided by the rise in the number of dental patients.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global dental practice management software market as part of the global application software market within the global information technology market.

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the global application software market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Dental Practice Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.31% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 984.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope. Key companies profiled ABELSoft Inc., ACE Dental, Carestream Dental LLC, Curve Dental LLC, Datacon Dental Systems, DentiMax, Henry Schein Inc., MacPractice, MOGO Inc., and Practice Web Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

