Dental Practice Management Software Market Size Predicted to Increase at a Positive CAGR Of 19.05% from 2022 to 2029| Global Industry Size, Share, Trends and Demand Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Dental Practice Management Software Market which was USD 2.34 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 9.44 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 19.05% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Li s t of Companies Profiled in the Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Report are:

Carestream Dental LLC (U.S.)

Henry Schein Inc (U.S.)

Allscripts Healthcare LLC (U.S.)

CD Newco, LLC (U.S.)

Patterson Companies Inc (U.S.)

Datacon Dental Systems (U.S.)

DentiMax (U.S.)

Dovetail (U.S.)

Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.)

Quality Systems Inc (U.S.)

Benco Dental Supply Company (U.S.)

NXGN Management, LLC (U.S.)

The companies are exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new service launches and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions to avail a competitive advantage through combined synergies. Research Analyst at Data Bridge predicts that United States Vendors will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Dental Practice Management Software market throughout the predicted period.

Recent Development

In June 2021 , Curve Dental has partnered with Dental Intelligence to receive access to LocalMed, a web-based scheduling system. This partnership aims to make it easier for dental businesses to use Curve Dental's practise management software, which allows patients to confirm appointments virtually. The company will gain a competitive edge as a result of this strategic action.

, has partnered with Dental Intelligence to receive access to LocalMed, a web-based scheduling system. This partnership aims to make it easier for dental businesses to use Curve Dental's practise management software, which allows patients to confirm appointments virtually. The company will gain a competitive edge as a result of this strategic action. In May 2021 , Henry Schein has announced the addition of Dental and Medical Patient Records to their axiUm Dental Software. The new Consistency of Care module improves electronic health record interoperability and information exchange across dentistry and medicine. This strategic approach will enable the organisation to provide a higher-value service to its target market than industry competitors.

Dental Practice Management Software Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising popularity of patient communication software

Novel developments by industry conglomerates

Greater awareness and focus on oral health

Opportunities

Restraints/Challenges

Scope of Report:

Type

Practice Management Software

Patient Communication Software

Treatment Planning Software

Patient Education Software

Dental Imaging Software

Application

Clinical Application

Administrative

Deployment

On-Premise Model

Web-Based/Cloud-Based Model

End Users

Hospitals and Clinics

Academics and Research Institutes

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Dental Practice Management Software Market:

Chapter 01 – Dental Practice Management Software Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Dental Practice Management Software Market

Chapter 05 – Global Dental Practice Management Software Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Dental Practice Management Software Market

Chapter 09 – Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

….Continued

