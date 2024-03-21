Dental Practice Management Software Market size to grow by USD 954.53 million from 2024-2028, ABELSoft Inc. and ACE Dental to emerge as some of the key companies, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental practice management software market size is projected to increase by USD 954.53 million, at a CAGR of 8.52% between 2023 and 2028. The market report features analyses of 20 key companies, including ABELSoft Inc., ACE Dental, and Carestream Dental LLC. Notably, ABELSoft Inc. offers ABELDent software, optimizing dental clinic management by improving patient care, ensuring data security, and fostering practice growth. These companies contribute to a diverse and innovative market landscape in dental practice management. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 37%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Practice Management Software Market 2024-2028

For more insights on the historic (2018 to 2022) and forecast market size (2024 to 2028)

Request a sample report

Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.52% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 954.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2023-2024(%) 7.76 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Trivial

Buy the report!

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, End-user (Dental clinics, Hospitals, and Others), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud based), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The dental clinics segment is poised for significant market share growth, driven by increasing investments and collaborations with insurance providers like the British United Provident Association (BUPA) in the UK and APAC countries like India . Valued at USD 590.18 million in 2018, the segment benefits from rising private clinic numbers due to investment inflows, alongside growing demand for dental procedures amidst a rising edentulous population and caries incidence globally.

. Valued at in 2018, the segment benefits from rising private clinic numbers due to investment inflows, alongside growing demand for dental procedures amidst a rising edentulous population and caries incidence globally. In the on-premises deployment model, software is installed on the user's server, offering customization benefits and meeting specific practice needs. Demand is rising for integrated software suites, particularly DPM applications integrated with electronic health records (EHR), enhancing clinical decision-making. Companies invest in R&D, innovation, and partnerships for enhanced interoperability and quality, driving market growth.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global dental practice management software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global dental practice management software market.

North America is poised to contribute 37% to the global market growth during the forecast period. Analysts provide insights into regional trends, driven by factors such as demographic shifts, increased sugar consumption, technological advancements, and rising awareness of oral hygiene. The region shows growth potential in applications like digital imaging and appointment management, fueled by the increasing burden of diseases like diabetes, which heightens the demand for dental care.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2018 to 2022) and forecast market size (2024 to 2028)

Download a Sample Report

Market Dynamics

The increasing number of DSOs supporting is notably driving the market:

The market is notably driven by the increasing support from Dental Service Organizations (DSOs). DSOs assist dentists in adopting advanced procedures and resolving non-clinical tasks. With rising medical costs, people, especially the elderly and those with disabilities, rely on DSOs and medical insurance policies. This support enhances dental practices and drives market growth during the forecast period.

The trend of integrating digital imaging with DPM software is driving market growth. This integration allows dentists to study patient conditions using digital X-rays and plan treatments efficiently. For example, DentiMax offers DPM software integrated with digital X-ray sensors for 3D imaging, meeting the rising demand for effective imaging solutions.

The market faces a challenge from open-source companies, as their freely available software competes with paid DPM solutions. Small practices and individual dentists opt for open-source products due to high licensing costs. This trend reduces market share for paid DPM software providers like Open Dental and Dental IT.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2024 to 2028)

Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Dental Practice Management Software Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Dental Practice Management Software Market between 2024 and 2028

Precise estimation of the size of the Dental Practice Management Software Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Dental Practice Management Software Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Dental Practice Management Software Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Analyst Review:

The global dental practice management software market is experiencing robust growth propelled by several key factors. Rising geriatric population and increased interest in oral health contribute to the expanding market demand. Technological advancements, spurred by initiatives like the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITEC) Act, drive the adoption of healthcare IT solutions, especially in specialty clinics.

Insurance coverage for oral services further fuels market growth, facilitating the implementation of dental practice management (DPM) software across various settings, including clinics, hospitals, and dental colleges. The market offers diverse deployment modes such as cloud-based, web-based, and on-premise solutions to cater to different practice needs.

Innovations in software systems, including features for insurance management, invoice/billing, payment processing, and patient communication, enhance operational efficiency and patient care. Notable players like Planet DDS with Denticon software and DentSoft are driving market expansion through strategic launches, mergers, and collaborations.

However, challenges such as data privacy and security issues, resistance to switching to dental PMS, and limitations in funds and resources hinder market growth. Yet, opportunities abound with the consolidation of dental practices, emergence of Dental Service Organizations (DSOs), and increasing investments from private equity investors, particularly in small-to-medium-sized dental practices.

Overall, the dental practice management software market presents a dynamic ecosystem with opportunities for growth, driven by technological advancements, regulatory initiatives, and evolving patient needs.

Market Overview:

The Dental Practice Management Software Market is rapidly evolving with advancements in technology and increasing demand for streamlined practice operations. Dental software solutions encompass a wide range of functionalities, from scheduling and billing to patient management and imaging. Cloud-based platforms are gaining traction due to their flexibility and accessibility, enabling practitioners to manage their practices remotely. These solutions adhere to strict compliance standards like HIPAA and GDPR, ensuring patient data security. With features such as AI integration and interoperability, dental software enhances efficiency and improves the overall patient experience. As practices strive for paperless workflows and seamless integration, the market continues to expand, driven by the quest for enhanced productivity and patient care.

Related Reports:

The global dental sutures market size is estimated to grow by USD 102.95 million at a CAGR of 6.72% between 2022 and 2027.

The dental imaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% between 2022 and 2027. The dental imaging market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,281.75 million.

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio