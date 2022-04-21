Dental Practice Management Software Market Worth $4.9 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental practice management software market size is expected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.16% during the forecast period, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising number of dental clinics and hospitals and strong government support to boost the adoption of Electronic Dental Records (EDRs) are primary factors driving the market growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on deployment mode, the web-based segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the reasonable pricing structure and high demand.

The cloud-based segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the factors, such as flexibility, disaster recovery system, automatic software updates, increased collaboration, ability to work on any internet-connected device, security, and user-friendly features.

On the basis of application, the patient communication segment dominated the market in 2021. The majority of the hospitals and clinics use DPM software for appointment scheduling, postponement/cancellation, and follow-ups. This is boosting the segment growth.

In terms of end use, the dental clinics segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the increased number of dentists and oral care visits.

North America dominated the global market in 2021 owing to the high demand for the latest technologies, high oral healthcare expenditure, and strong presence of key players in the region.

Read 118-page market research report, "Dental Practice Management Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, Web-based), By End Use (Dental Clinics, Hospitals), By Application And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Dental Practice Management Software Market Growth & Trends

The ADA estimated that there will be 201,117 practicing dentists in the United States in 2020, a 2.7% increase over 2015. Numerous individuals are graduating from dentistry schools & colleges and starting their own practices

This effectively expands the potential client base. According to the ADA's forecasts, there will be 67 dentists for every 100,000 people in the United States by 2040, with 67% of dentists being under the age of 55 years. As the younger generation is more receptive to software usage and is willing to learn and accept new technologies, the growing number of young dentists in the United States is predicted to boost the demand for DPM software. Various initiatives undertaken by governments in the U.S. and European countries are likely to boost the healthcare IT market. This, in turn, is expected to drive the DPM software market. For instance, in 2009, HITEC Act was passed to encourage the healthcare IT industry in the U.S.

This has further boosted the adoption of healthcare software in the country. European countries are also undertaking several initiatives to promote healthcare IT in the region. Some of the noticeable initiatives include Interoperable Delivery of European eGovernment Services to Public Administrations, Business, and Citizens (IDABC); Elektronische Gesundheitskarte (Germany); Norwegian Healthcare System (Norway); e-Card (Austria); Imprivata; Sentillion; CAREfx; IBM Tivoli Access Manager; HealthCast, Inc.; and Sense. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in increased hospitalizations, which is unprecedented in public health.

National lockdowns and emergencies were proclaimed in a number of nations to stem the spread of the virus. Most oral health problems and scheduled dentist appointments were considered non-emergent. As a result, oral care procedures were put on hold because of the potential for transmission. According to the ADA, oral care spending in the United States fell by 66.5% in 2020. As per the National Health Services England, the number of patients seen by dentists declined by 8% during the pandemic. As a result, of the unparalleled impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the new installations of DPM software declined.

Dental Practice Management Software Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental practice management software market on the basis of deployment mode, application, end use, and region:

Dental Practice Management Software Market - Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

On-premise

Web-based

Cloud-based

Dental Practice Management Software Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Patient Communication

Invoice/Billing

Payment Processing

Insurance Management

Others

Dental Practice Management Software Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Dental Practice Management Software Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



India



China

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South Africa

List of Key Players of Dental Practice Management Software Market

Henry Schein , Inc.

, Inc. Good Methods Global Inc.

Carestream Dental, LLC.

CD Nevco, LLC (Curve Dental)

Dentimax

Practice-Web, Inc.

Nextgen Healthcare, Inc.ow

Ace Dental Software

Datacon Dental Systems, Inc.

Dental Implant Market - The global dental implant market size is expected to reach USD 8.0 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2028. Rising demand for tooth replacement has provided good growth potential to the market.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.