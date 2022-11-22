Dental Restoration: Global Markets

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for dental restoration, both in terms of quantitative and qualitative data, in order to help readers develop businesses growth strategies, assess the market landscape, analyze their positions in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding dental restoration.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364007/?utm_source=PRN







An in-depth analysis of the global dental restoration market includes historical data and market projections on sales by type of product and end user.It describes the different types of dental restoration devices and their current and historical market revenues.



This report also analyzes the global market by the region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World).



Report Includes:

- 34 tables

- An up-to-date overview of the global markets for dental restorative materials and devices

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for dental restoration, and their corresponding market share analysis by product, end-user application, and region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, regulatory aspects, and COVID-19 impact on the market for dental restoration

- Highlights of the current and future market potential for dental restorative devices, along with a detailed analysis of the manufacturerâ€™s products, new technologies, and the vendor landscape

- Regional market outlook and country-specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, India, China, and Japan etc.

- Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other competitive advantages

- Analysis of the company competitive landscape for dental restoration market, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Mitsui Chemicals and Zimmer Biomet



Summary:

The global dental restoration market was valued at nearly $REDACTED in 2021, and is expected to show a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% through the forecast period to reach $REDACTED billion by the end of 2027. Growth in this market is due to the worldâ€™s increasing aging population, rising prevalence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, growing disposable incomes in developing countries, increasing government expenditures on oral healthcare, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and implants, and a growing market for dental tourism in emerging markets.



In 2020, the dental restoration market was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the closure of dental practices, dental laboratories and clinics.This has led to raised concerns among dental restoration manufacturers about the financial impact.



With the lockdown, manufacturing came to a halt, and the supply chain for a wide range of equipment such as handpieces, articulators, furnaces, CAD and CAM systems, light curing equipment and other products, was significantly disrupted. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic made the anxiety-provoking experience of dental treatment even more stressful.



In 2021, the prosthetics system segment accounted for the largest market share, at about REDACTED%, of the global market, followed by implants (REDACTED%), restorative materials (REDACTED%) and restorative equipment (REDACTED%).



