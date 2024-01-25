Dental Restoration Market to Grow at 5.47% CAGR (2023-2028); Industry Insights, Drivers, Trends, and Challenges | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Dental Restoration Market is set to witness significant growth, with a projected increase of USD 1.71 billion at a CAGR of 5.47% between 2023 and 2028. The surge in demand for enhanced dental aesthetics, coupled with the adoption of advanced dental procedures, is driving the robust expansion of the cosmetic dentistry industry worldwide. Factors such as the proliferation of skilled dental professionals, digitalization in dentistry enabling personalized restorations, and the rising awareness of dental health contribute to the industry's momentum.

Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with historical period (2018-2022) and forecast period (2024-2028). Get your FREE sample report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Restoration Market 2024-2028

Key Drivers, Trends & Challenges: With the increasing digitization of the healthcare industry, the field of dentistry is rapidly evolving in the digital ecosystem. The market analysis identifies key drivers fuelling growth, such as the increasing demand for digital dentistry and the adoption of dental CAD/CAM technology. However, challenges include frequent changes in laws and regulations related to dental products, imposing compliance burdens on manufacturers.

Companies like 3M Co., Amann Girrbach AG, Coltene Whaledent AG, Den Mat Holdings LLC, DENTAURUM GmbH and Co. KG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., GC Corp., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, among others are implementing various strategies to enhance their market presence. Get a thorough analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dental restoration market companies. Buy Full Report Now!

Market Segmentation Overview:

Technavio has segmented the market into product, end-user, and geography. The Dental Amalgam segment, valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2018, is projected to witness considerable growth, driven by its cost-efficiency, durability, and usability. North America is forecasted to contribute 43% to the global market growth during the forecast period.

Explore the qualitative and quantitative analysis, encompassing key drivers, trends, challenges, and a thorough understanding of the customer landscape. Download a free sample report.

Related Reports:

The dental curing lights market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.05% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 107.14 million.

The 3D Dental Scanners Market size is estimated to grow by USD 999.51 million at a CAGR of 13.19% between 2023 and 2028.

Dental Restoration Market 2024-2028 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dental restoration market report covers the following areas:

Dental Restoration Market size

Dental Restoration Market trends

Dental Restoration Market industry analysis

This study identifies Increasing demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures as one of the prime reasons driving the dental restoration market growth during the next few years.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Dental Restoration Market is segmented as below:

Product

Dental Amalgams



Dental Composites



Dental Cements



Dental Ceramics



Dental Liners

End-user

Dental Clinics



Hospitals



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44447

Dental Restoration Market 2024-2028 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dental restoration market report covers the following areas:

Dental Restoration Market size

Dental Restoration Market trends

Dental Restoration Market industry analysis

This study identifies Increasing demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures as one of the prime reasons driving the dental restoration market growth during the next few years.

Dental Restoration Market 2024-2028 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Dental Restoration Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Dental Restoration Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Dental Restoration Market 2024-2028 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist dental restoration market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dental restoration market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dental restoration market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dental restoration market vendors

Related Reports:

(WRITERS)

Dental Restoration Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.47% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Amann Girrbach AG, Coltene Whaledent AG, Den Mat Holdings LLC, DENTAURUM GmbH and Co. KG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., GC Corp., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Jensen Dental, Kerr Corp, Kulzer GmbH, KURARAY Co. Ltd., Larident Srl, SDI Ltd., SHOFU Dental GmbH, Uniqa Dental LTD, VITA Zahnfabrik, VOCO GmbH, and Zirkonzahn Srl Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global dental restoration market 2018 - 2022

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global dental restoration market 2018 - 2022 (USD billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2018 - 2022 (USD billion)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2018 - 2022 (USD billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2018 - 2022 (USD billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2018 - 2022 (USD billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2023 and 2028

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2023 and 2028

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2023 and 2028

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2023 and 2028

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2023 and 2028

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2023 and 2028

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2023 and 2028

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2023-2028 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2023-2028 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Dental amalgams - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

Exhibit 34: Chart on Dental amalgams - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Dental amalgams - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Dental amalgams - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Dental amalgams - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

6.4 Dental composites - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

Exhibit 38: Chart on Dental composites - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Dental composites - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Dental composites - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Dental composites - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

6.5 Dental cements - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

Exhibit 42: Chart on Dental cements - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Dental cements - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Dental cements - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Dental cements - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

6.6 Dental ceramics - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

Exhibit 46: Chart on Dental ceramics - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Dental ceramics - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Dental ceramics - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Dental ceramics - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

6.7 Dental liners - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

Exhibit 50: Chart on Dental liners - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Dental liners - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Dental liners - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Dental liners - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product (USD billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product (USD billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on End-user - Market share 2023-2028 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2023-2028 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

Exhibit 60: Chart on Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Dental clinics - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Dental clinics - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

7.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

Exhibit 64: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

Exhibit 68: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by End-user (USD billion)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user (USD billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2023-2028 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2023-2028 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

Exhibit 87: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

Exhibit 91: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)



Exhibit 93: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)



Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography (USD billion)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography (USD billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2023 and 2028

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Exhibit 123: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 124: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 125: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 126: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 127: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Amann Girrbach AG

Exhibit 128: Amann Girrbach AG - Overview



Exhibit 129: Amann Girrbach AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Amann Girrbach AG - Key offerings

12.5 Coltene Whaledent AG

Exhibit 131: Coltene Whaledent AG - Overview



Exhibit 132: Coltene Whaledent AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Coltene Whaledent AG - Key offerings

12.6 Den Mat Holdings LLC

Exhibit 134: Den Mat Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 135: Den Mat Holdings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Den Mat Holdings LLC - Key offerings

12.7 DENTAURUM GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 137: DENTAURUM GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 138: DENTAURUM GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: DENTAURUM GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.8 Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Exhibit 140: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Envista Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 145: Envista Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Envista Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Envista Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Envista Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 GC Corp.

Exhibit 149: GC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: GC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: GC Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Exhibit 152: Ivoclar Vivadent AG - Overview



Exhibit 153: Ivoclar Vivadent AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Ivoclar Vivadent AG - Key news



Exhibit 155: Ivoclar Vivadent AG - Key offerings

12.12 Jensen Dental

Exhibit 156: Jensen Dental - Overview



Exhibit 157: Jensen Dental - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Jensen Dental - Key offerings

12.13 Kulzer GmbH

Exhibit 159: Kulzer GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 160: Kulzer GmbH - Key offerings

12.14 KURARAY Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 161: KURARAY Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: KURARAY Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: KURARAY Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: KURARAY Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 SDI Ltd.

Exhibit 165: SDI Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 166: SDI Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 SHOFU Dental GmbH

Exhibit 167: SHOFU Dental GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 168: SHOFU Dental GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: SHOFU Dental GmbH - Key offerings

12.17 VOCO GmbH

Exhibit 170: VOCO GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 171: VOCO GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: VOCO GmbH - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio