Dental Restorative Materials Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 1.45 Billion in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Dental Restorative Materials Market by Material Type (Amalgam, Glass Ionomer, Composite, and Others), by Defect Class Type (Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV, Class V, and Class VI), by Restoration Type (Direct, Indirect), by End-User Type (Hospital, Dental Clinic, and Laboratory), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's dental restorative materials market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. After a continuous interest in our Composite Filling Market in Dental Restoration report from the industry stakeholders, we have tried to further accentuate our research scope to the dental restorative materials market in order to provide the most thorough picture of the market.

The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for dental restorative materials at the global, regional, as well as country level. Also, the report estimates the possible loss that the industry may register by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenario. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate the growth strategies.

Dental Restorative Materials Market: Highlights from the Report

Dental restorative materials are used in the treatment of the integrity, function, and morphology of missing tooth structure. Tooth structure can be damaged from caries or external trauma. The materials used in dental restoration include composites, glass ionomer, amalgam, porcelain, gold, etc. Amalgam is phasing out of the market because of its harmful mercury content coupled with the inability to match with the tooth color.

The outbreak of Covid-19 has shaken the global economy and has disrupted the entire supply chain of the dental industry across regions. The dental restorative materials market could not escape itself from the pandemic and is anticipated to mark a huge plunge in its sales in 2020, crashing the global market sales to the below 2014 level.

However, the long-term outlook of the market still seems positive and is expected to pick up pace from 2021 onwards with an expected recovery in the patient's footfall. Advancements in dental procedures, rising dental tourism, and growing dental expenditure are projected to boost the market demand in the years to come. Rising awareness regarding oral care in developing economies will also augment the market growth. Telehealth and Teledentistry will offer a pragmatic approach in providing optimal dental care to patients. As a result of that, the dental restorative materials market is estimated to offer significant growth opportunities in the long-term scenario and is projected to reach US$ 1,450.5 million in 2025.

Based on material, composite is expected to remain the most dominant as well as the fastest-growing material type in the market over the next five years. Its huge dominance is attributed to the superior aesthetics offered by composite restorative materials coupled with the property to chemically bond with the tooth. Glass ionomer also holds a significant share of the market and is slowly gaining traction, owing to the property of releasing fluoride ions to prevent tooth decay in the future.

Based on the end-user type, dental clinic is expected to remain the largest segment of the market over the next five years, propelled by a growing number of dentists coupled with specialized attention provided to patients at dental clinics. Hospitals also have a significant share of the market.

In terms of region, Europe is projected to remain the largest market for dental restorative materials during the forecast period. The region's high share is attributed to high dental expenditure, awareness regarding oral care, presence of skilled dentists, and high adoption of advanced medical technologies. Presence of several hospitals and dental clinics further contributes to the region's larger share.

Despite enduring a severe blow in 2020, Asia-Pacific is likely to remain the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Significant economic development in the region, growing awareness about oral care, and increasing disposable income of consumers are the major factors propelling the growth of the region's market.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, dental restorative material manufacturers, distributors, and end users. Key players in the dental restorative materials market are 3M, Coltene Holdings AG, Dentsply Sirona, Envista, Mitsui Chemicals, Tokoyama Dental Corp., Bisco, Inc., Parkell Inc., and Ultradent Products, Inc. All the major players have different growth strategies based on their synergies, product portfolio, market reach, geographical presence, and market positioning. However, strategic alliances and geographical expansion are some of the key strategies adopted by major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

The market has gradually been consolidating with a good number of M&As recorded over the past five years.

In 2016, Dentsply Sirona Inc. completed the merger of equals between Dentsply International Inc. and Sirona Dental Systems Inc. creating one of the world's largest manufacturers of dental products and technologies.

In 2014, Kerr (now a subsidiary of Envista) acquired Dux Dental to further expand its product portfolio and to better serve dental professionals.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the dental restorative materials market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Dental Restorative Materials Market, By Material Type:

Amalgam (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Glass Ionomer (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Composites (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Dental Restorative Materials Market, By Defect Class Type:

Class I (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Class II (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Class III (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Class IV (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Class V (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Class VI (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Dental Restorative Materials Market, By Restoration Type:

Direct (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Indirect (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Dental Restorative Materials Market, By End-User Type:

Hospital (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Dental Clinic (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Laboratory (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Dental Restorative Materials Market, By Region:

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , The UK, France , Italy , Russia , Spain , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of the Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , the UAE, and Others)

