Dental Sealants Market Size Worth $11.1 Bn, Globally, by 2032 at 4.7% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Future Market Insights

Dental Sealants Market Analysis and Segment Forecasts To 2022, provides an in-depth analysis of the global dental sealants market with segmentation based on Product, End User & Region.

NEWARK, Del., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Future Market Insights' latest revised industry analysis, the global dental sealants market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 680 Million in 2022, likely to surge at a vigorous 4.7% CAGR between 2022 - 2032.

Demand in the market is slated to surge on the back of rising awareness and necessity for oral hygiene and dental care. In addition to this, high prevalence of lifestyle-associated dental disorders is underpinning the need for technologically advanced dental equipment, which is expected to boost the market

Dental sealants are thin plastic coatings that are applied to the chewing (occlusal) surfaces of permanent teeth (molars and premolars) to prevent decay. Molar and premolar teeth have grooves or "fissures" on their chewing surfaces decay with time. These cracks can be deep, difficult to clean, and even smaller than a single toothbrush bristle. Dental sealants give added protection to grooved and pitted areas by covering the fissured area with a smooth surface.

Rising disposable income in developing economies is fueling the preference for aesthetical and cosmetic dentistry. With the trend of beauty and wellness building interest among the general population, advancements in dental adhesives and sealants are gaining traction to secure patient or customer satisfaction.

Moreover, high prevalence of common oral diseases such as dental caries of permanent teeth is propelling sales in the market. With unhealthy lifestyles and dietary habits, the prevalence is expected to increase in the forthcoming years. High sugar intake, caffeine and smoking are the major causes of tooth decay and caries.

Rising government initiatives and investments in providing oral healthcare and awareness are anticipated to fuel sales in the market. The presence of favorable healthcare reimbursement policies in various countries will augment the growth in the market over the forecast period.

"Increasing preference for dental cosmetic procedures, along with technological advancements in materials used in dental procedures will create opportunities for growth in the forthcoming years," says an FMI analyst.

Leading Companies Profiled in Dental Sealants Market are:

3M

Dentsply Sirona

PULPDENT Corporation

SHOFU Dental GmbH

Den-Mat Holdings, LLC

Centrix, Inc

GC America Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Dux Industries, Inc.

Johnson Services, Inc.

Procter & Gamble

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Key Takeaways:

By product, the glass ionomer segment is forecast to account for 56.6% of the total market share by 2032, with sales growing at a 3.9% CAGR.

In terms of end user, sales in the hospitals held 44.4% of the total market share in 2021, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Germany will emerge as a lucrative pocket in the Europe dental sealants market, with demand growing at a 4.5% CAGR through 2032.

will emerge as a lucrative pocket in the dental sealants market, with demand growing at a 4.5% CAGR through 2032. China is expected to account for a lion's share of the East Asia dental sealants market, with sales projected to increase at a 8.7% CAGR.

is expected to account for a lion's share of the dental sealants market, with sales projected to increase at a 8.7% CAGR. The U.S. will dominate the North America dental sealants market. Total sales in the North America market will account for 30.4% of the total market share.

Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the dental sealants market are investing in product portfolio expansion to gain a competitive edge in the market. Leading players are also investing in acquisitions and partnerships to expand their global footprint. For instance:

In December 2021 , Nobel Biocare announced the U.S. FDA clearance of the company's N1™ implant system. This implant system signifies a noteworthy step in advancing toward patient-centric implant solutions.

, Nobel Biocare announced the U.S. FDA clearance of the company's N1™ implant system. This implant system signifies a noteworthy step in advancing toward patient-centric implant solutions. In February 2022 , GSK announced its independent consumer healthcare company to be called Haleon.

Key Market Segments Covered In Dental Sealants Industry Research

By Product:

Glass Ionomer

Polyacid Modified Resin

By End-User:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the Dental Sealants market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment for 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the product (glass ionomer and polyacid modified resin), end-user (hospitals, dental clinics and ambulatory surgical centres) across seven key regions of the world.

