Dental Services Group® Launches Digital Experience Center™

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Digital dental restorations are now easier and more profitable than ever, thanks to a new offering from Dental Services Group® (DSG). The U.S.-based dental laboratory network has officially launched its Digital Experience Center™ (DXC), a designated and centralized hub for all digital restorations.

The Digital Experience Center™ is the result of combining DSG's decades of industry-leading innovation and technologically advanced workflows to deliver another valued service option within its wide and growing group of comprehensive digital dental solutions for the modern dental practitioner. Customers will benefit from enhanced product esthetics, consistent quality, exemplary service, and expedited turnaround times, all through the Center's fast and user-friendly interface.

The Digital Experience Center™ brings together DSG's top digital talent and trend setting technologies, allowing for quicker receipt, processing, and production of all digital case files. Digital and technical experts at the Center have an average of 19+ years of industry and technical expertise and receive regular training through DSG's own IOS Certified Training Specialist Team.

The Center offers a wide array of products, including full-contour zirconia, e.max®, and modeless restorations. DSG's rigorous Quality Control processes and the pooled knowledge of the network's top talent, consistency in quality, care, and customer service means guaranteed results. DSG's Quality Promise fully ensures our customers' complete satisfaction with all digital cases.

The launch of the Center comes as digital restorations gain a stronger foothold in the industry. According to a recent study published in the BioMed Research International Journal, digital procedures reduce active work time, create more efficient and complete workflows, and cost less than analog restorations.

Ongoing investments into advanced equipment, the development of proprietary software, and talent development will ensure the Center will continue to set the gold standard for decades to come. DSG will also build on its strong relationship with IOS Strategic Partners to remain attuned of all advancements in IO scanning software, devices, and workflows.

CEO of Dental Services Group, Lou Azzara, explains, "Digital restoration processing offers immense benefits to our customers. To help them gain even more value from these efficient procedures, we've brought all our best digital and technical experts, knowledge, technology and experience to one central place. It is a revolutionary single source solution for all things digital."

The Center offers easy case submission, five-day turnaround times, and consistently low re-makes on digital and modeless cases.

To learn more about DSG's Digital Experience Center™ (DXC), call Dental Services Group at 800.259.3717, and send your digital cases via your preferred IOS platform to digitalexperiencecenter@dentalservices.net. For more information about DSG, and its laboratories and capabilities, visit http://www.dentalservices.net/.

About Dental Services Group® (DSG) Laboratories

Dental Services Group, the largest network of dental labs and dental lab services in the country, provides dentists with the best of both worlds: the personal relationship and care of a local laboratory, combined with the technical expertise and full suite of offerings of a national laboratory. DSG's network includes 40 dental laboratories across the nation, including the Digital Experience Center™, designed to streamline digital case processing, making case submission simple and more efficient for all dental professionals. To learn more about Dental Services Group, visit http://www.dentalservices.net/.

