Dental Sterilization Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The dental sterilization market is projected to reach USD 1.48 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.08 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Growth in the dental sterilization market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing number of dental facilities and the growing pool of dental care personnel, growing prevalence of dental ailments, and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry. The emerging markets are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market. On the other hand, stringent regulations on dental device sterilization and increasing outsourcing of dental sterilization services to third-party reprocessors are expected to limit market growth in the coming years. Sterilization and cleaning of high-tech dental devices and noncompliance with sterilization standards may also challenge market growth to a certain extent.

In this report, the dental sterilization market has been segmented by product, end user, and region. Based on product, the dental sterilization market has been segmented into instruments and consumables & accessories. The dental sterilization instruments market is further segmented into sterilization equipment, cleaning & disinfection equipment, and packaging equipment. The dental sterilization consumables and accessories market is further segmented into sterilization packaging accessories, surface disinfectants, instrument disinfectants, sterilization indicators, and lubricants and cleaning solutions.



In 2017, the consumables and accessories segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this product segment is mainly due to the fact that these products are disposed after every use, making their life cycle short and frequency of purchase much higher.

Geographically, the dental sterilization market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe dominated the dental sterilization market in 2017, followed by North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



Countries such as the Netherlands, the UK, and France are driving the growth in this region. Factors such as the growing geriatric population, increasing awareness on oral healthcare, increasing incidence of dental diseases, increasing demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures, growing dental tourism in some European countries, and increasing number of dentists and clinical practices is driving the European dental sterilization market.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, and countries such as Japan, China, and India are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for market players. These countries have a large geriatric population and high incidence of dental ailments, as well as pose as an attractive dental tourism destination due to the much affordable treatment cost compared to developed countries.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Dental Sterilization: Market Overview

4.2 Dental Sterilization Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.3 Regional Mix: Dental Sterilization Market

4.4 Dental Sterilization Market: Developed vs Developing Markets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Dental Facilities and the Growing Pool of Dental Care Personnel

5.2.1.2 Growing Prevalence of Dental Ailments

5.2.1.2.1 Edentulism

5.2.1.2.2 Dental Caries and Other Periodontal Diseases

5.2.1.2.3 Oral Cancer

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations on Dental Device Sterilization

5.2.2.2 Increasing Outsourcing of Dental Sterilization Services to Third-Party Reprocessors

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Sterilization and Cleaning of High-Tech Dental Devices

5.2.4.2 Noncompliance With Sterilization Standards

5.2.5 Trends

5.2.5.1 Technological Advancements and Consolidation of Various Stages of Sterilization Into A Single Unit

5.2.5.2 Growing Consolidation of Dental Facilities

5.3 Regulatory Analysis

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 Us

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 Japan

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Australia

5.3.3.4 RoAPAC

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa



6 Dental Sterilization Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables & Accessories

6.2.1 Sterilization Packaging Accessories

6.2.2 Instrument Disinfectants

6.2.3 Surface Disinfectants

6.2.4 Sterilization Indicators

6.2.5 Lubricants & Cleaning Solutions

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Sterilization Equipment

6.3.1.1 High-Temperature Sterilizers

6.3.1.2 Low-Temperature Sterilizers

6.3.2 Cleaning & Disinfection Equipment

6.3.2.1 Washer Disinfectors

6.3.2.2 Ultrasonic Cleaners

6.3.3 Packaging Equipment



7 Dental Sterilization Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Clinics

7.3 Hospitals

7.4 Dental Laboratories



8 Dental Sterilization Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Product Portfolio Mix

9.2.1 Dental Sterilization Instruments

9.2.2 Dental Sterilization Consumables and Accessories

9.3 Growth Strategy Matrix

9.4 Market Rank Analysis, 2017

9.5 Competitive Situation and Trends

9.5.1 Acquisitions

9.5.2 Product Launches

9.5.3 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

9.5.4 Expansions



10 Company Profiles



A-Dec

Hu-Friedy

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher

Midmark

Planmeca Group

Matachana Group

W&H

Getinge

Nakanishi

Scican

Tuttnauer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vvnvlj/dental?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dental-sterilization-market---global-forecast-to-2023-300669367.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

