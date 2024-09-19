Dental Success Network Provides Mental Health Support for Dentists, with Help from Mango Voice

PRESCOTT, Ariz., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Success Network (DSN) is proud to announce that a DSN Membership now includes a membership with Talkspace , a leading provider of online therapy and counseling services. Made possible with support from Mango Voice as a sponsor, DSN members can access convenient, high-quality mental health support, particularly in light of the mental health challenges faced by dentists.

Dentists often grapple with high levels of anxiety, depression, and burnout, exacerbated by the pressures of running a practice and delivering patient care. According to a 2016 study in the Journal of the American Dental Association, dentists experience higher rates of stress and anxiety than the general population. In a 2019 survey by the American Dental Association, 79% of dentists reported experiencing burnout at some point in their careers. These statistics highlight a critical need for accessible mental health support tailored to the realities of dental practice ownership.

Recognizing this need, DSN has integrated Talkspace's services into its membership, providing DSN members with direct access to licensed therapists and mental health professionals. Through this partnership, dentists can engage in confidential, online therapy sessions, gain access to counseling services, and receive prescriptions if necessary, all from the convenience of their homes or offices.

Dr. Mark Costes , founder of DSN, emphasized the importance of this initiative: "Dentists face unique mental health challenges, and it's vital that they have access to high-quality care and support. Our partnership with Talkspace is an essential step in ensuring that our members can maintain their well-being, both personally and professionally. This is about more than just offering a new benefit—it's about fostering a healthier, more resilient dental community."

Kevin Tallman, CEO of Mango Voice, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "By supporting this initiative, we are committed to addressing the mental and emotional needs that come with building a successful dental practice. As someone who has faced my own mental health challenges, I know how crucial it is to have access to support when it's needed most. This partnership reflects our dedication to the well-being of the dental community."

The partnership with Talkspace is just one of the many benefits offered to DSN members, who also have access to discounts on supplies and software, continuing education, practice management resources, and community support. DSN is committed to helping dental professionals succeed in their practices and their personal lives, and the partnership with Talkspace is a testament to that commitment. For $239 a month, the typical DSN Member will save about $20,500 a year in supplies and services, and the Talkspace partnership adds to that statistic.

For more information about Dental Success Network and its partnership with Talkspace, or to start a free 7-day trial of DSN, please visit https://members.dentalsuccessnetwork.com/prnewswire-landing-page/ .

