Dental Surgical Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 2.43 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental surgical equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.43 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 8.09% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors is driving market growth, with a trend towards technological advances and new product launches. However, high cost of dental equipment poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., 3Shape AS, A dec Inc., Alliage SA, AMD Lasers Inc, BIOLASE Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, Coltene Whaledent AG, DENTAURUM GmbH and Co. KG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Midmark Corp., PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC., Planmeca Oy, Septodont Holding, Ultradent Products Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global dental surgical equipment market 2024-2028

Dental Surgical Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.09% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2435.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, China, France, and Japan Key companies profiled 3M Co., 3Shape AS, A dec Inc., Alliage SA, AMD Lasers Inc, BIOLASE Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, Coltene Whaledent AG, DENTAURUM GmbH and Co. KG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Midmark Corp., PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC., Planmeca Oy, Septodont Holding, Ultradent Products Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market Driver

Dental surgical equipment market is witnessing significant growth due to technological advances that enhance efficiency, durability, and patient comfort. Vendors are investing heavily in research and development to improve existing products and create innovative solutions. In June 2022, Ivoclar Vivadent AG introduced the VivaScan, a portable and easy-to-use intraoral scanning device. In February 2022, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Launched the OverdenSURE, a new overdenture attachment system for their dental implants. These technological innovations are increasing the adoption of dental surgical equipment, contributing to market expansion.

The Dental Surgical Equipment Market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of dental illnesses and dental health problems, which are major contributors to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). Government programs focusing on oral health and patient care are boosting the market. Innovations like 3D printing technology, Straumann Group's ArchForm, and Smilecloud's digital solutions are transforming dental procedures. Dentists and dental professionals use various tools and instruments, including dental chairs, examination instruments, handpieces, X-ray machines, dental lasers, sterilization equipment, curing lights, suction systems, impression materials, anesthesia, and infection control equipment. Patient comfort and dental diagnostics are key trends. The cosmetic dentistry market, including dental drills, dental prosthetics, CAD/CAM technologies, dental materials, cosmetic tooth lightening, dental implant planning, antibacterial coating, and computer-guided implant surgery, is expanding. Dental tourism and the aging population are also driving demand for dental equipment.

Market Challenges

The dental surgical equipment market is currently facing a challenge due to the high cost of advanced dental devices. For instance, chairside dental milling units can cost over USD80,000 , advanced dental chairs over USD7,000 , and dental lasers between USD6,000 and USD80,000 . End-users must also cover the expenses of maintenance and repair. In the US, dentists' annual earnings have decreased, and starting a dental clinic costs over USD250,000 with median overheads of 75%. Consequently, many dental professionals are hesitant to invest in new dental equipment. Instead, they are opting for refurbished dental equipment, which provides significant cost savings. Vendors like Sunrise Dental Equipment and Independent Dental offer warranties and after-sales services for refurbished equipment. This trend is increasing, negatively impacting the sales and growth of new dental equipment vendors, who invest heavily in research and development. The market growth may be hindered during the forecast period due to this trend.

Segment Overview

This dental surgical equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Dental systems and equipment

1.2 Dental lasers End-user 2.1 Clinics

2.2 Hospitals Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Dental systems and equipment- The Dental Surgical Equipment Market is a significant industry, supplying essential tools for dental professionals. This market encompasses various equipment like dental chairs, handpieces, X-ray machines, and sterilizers. Dentists rely on these tools to diagnose, treat, and prevent oral health issues. Market growth is driven by factors such as increasing dental awareness, population growth, and technological advancements. Manufacturers focus on innovation and quality to meet the evolving needs of dental practices.

The global dental equipment market is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in dental technology and an increasing focus on oral health. In China, the dental diagnostic and surgical equipment market is rapidly expanding due to rising healthcare awareness and government initiatives to improve dental care infrastructure. The market in China is projected to see substantial growth, with a focus on digital diagnostics and minimally invasive surgical tools. Key players are investing in innovative solutions to meet the growing demand for advanced dental care.

Research Analysis

The Dental Surgical Equipment Market is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental illnesses, including dental diseases and disorders, which are major contributors to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). Government programs focusing on oral health and dental care accessibility are also fueling market growth. Advanced technologies like 3D printing, CAD/CAM, and digital imaging systems are revolutionizing dental equipment, offering solutions for dental drills, dental prosthetics, and dental implant planning. Dentists and dental professionals rely on a wide range of tools and infection control equipment to ensure patient safety and comfort. Cosmetic dentistry, including tooth lightening and dental implants, are popular applications, with the market for dental materials and antibacterial coating experiencing significant demand. Dental tourism is another factor driving growth, as patients seek affordable and high-quality dental care in countries with lower costs. The aging population is also increasing the demand for dental care, further boosting the market.

Market Research Overview

The Dental Surgical Equipment Market is driven by the rising prevalence of dental illnesses, including dental diseases and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and heart diseases, which can lead to oral health problems. Government programs focusing on oral health and dental care also contribute to market growth. Advanced technologies like 3D printing are revolutionizing dental equipment, providing dentists and dental professionals with innovative tools and instruments, including dental chairs, examination instruments, handpieces, X-ray machines, dental lasers, sterilization equipment, curing lights, suction systems, impression materials, anesthesia, and more. Patient comfort and patient care are key priorities in the dental industry, leading to the development of new dental procedures and treatment methods. The market for dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, and digital imaging systems is also growing rapidly. However, market restraints include the high cost of CAD/CAM systems and the need for continuous technological advancements to meet the demands of dental professionals. The future of the dental equipment market lies in AI imaging, virtual consultations, teledentistry, real-time chairside assistance, and computer-guided implant surgery.

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.