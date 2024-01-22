Dental Surgical Equipment Market size to Grow by USD 2.10 billion from 2022 to 2027; Surging demand for cutting-edge tools in dental procedures to drive growth - Technavio

The dental surgical equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 2.10 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.53% according to Technavio. The Dental Surgical Equipment Market is thriving due to the surging demand for cutting-edge tools in dental procedures. Dental chairs, surgical handpieces, and dental lasers enhance precision and streamline surgeries, while dental drills, scalers, and X-ray machines ensure thorough diagnostics. Intraoral cameras, dental operating microscopes, and cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) scanners revolutionize visualization and imaging. Dental autoclaves and ultrasonic cleaners maintain impeccable hygiene standards. From dental burs to dental prosthetics and dental sterilizers, the market offers a comprehensive range, meeting the diverse needs of dental professionals. Dental suction units, dental curing lights, and dental syringes further contribute to the market's dynamic growth, reflecting the industry's commitment to advanced dental care.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market 2023-2027
Dental Surgical Equipment Market Insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including 3M Co., 3Shape AS, A dec Inc, Alliage SA, AMD Lasers Inc, BIOLASE Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, COLTENE Holding AG, DENTAURUM GmbH and Co KG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Midmark Corp., Patterson Companies Inc., Planmeca Oy, Septodont Holding, Ultradent Products Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., among others
  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of market players
  • Segments: product (dental systems and equipment and dental lasers), end-user (clinics and hospitals), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

In 2017, the dental surgical equipment market was valued at USD 3.71 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at 36%.

Dental surgical equipment market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria
  • Adoption rates
  • Adoption lifecycle
  • Drivers of price sensitivity
Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market players including -
3M Co., 3Shape AS, A dec Inc, Alliage SA, AMD Lasers Inc, BIOLASE Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, COLTENE Holding AG, DENTAURUM GmbH and Co KG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Midmark Corp., Patterson Companies Inc., Planmeca Oy, Septodont Holding, Ultradent Products Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., among others

Dental professionals worldwide are increasingly using 3D printing technology for various clinical and research purposes. 

Limited access to good quality oral healthcare is a major challenge hindering market growth.

The dental surgical equipment market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Dental Surgical Equipment Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dental surgical equipment market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the dental surgical equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the dental surgical equipment market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dental surgical equipment market players

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

