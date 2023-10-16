Dental Surgical Equipment Market to grow by USD 2.10 billion from 2022-2027 | North America to account for 36% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental surgical equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 2.10 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's Research. The market is segmented by Product (Dental systems and equipment and Dental lasers), End-user (Clinics and Hospitals), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 36% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Factors like the growing number of product approvals, the strong presence of established vendors, and the rising prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors are driving the growth of the regional market. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

3M Co., 3Shape AS, A dec Inc, Alliage SA, AMD Lasers Inc, BIOLASE Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, COLTENE Holding AG, DENTAURUM GmbH and Co KG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Midmark Corp., Patterson Companies Inc., Planmeca Oy, Septodont Holding, Ultradent Products Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

3M Co. - The company offers dental equipment such as 3M RelyX Fiber Post Drill, 3M Soflex Mandrels Refill, 3M RotoMix Capsule Mixing Unit, and more. This segment focuses on consumer bandages, braces, supports and consumer respirators, and cleaning products for the home.

Dental Surgical Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The dental systems and equipment segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment of the market includes a wide range of Computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) dental equipment, dental chairs, and other dental devices such as dental delivery devices and dental instruments. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Dental Surgical Equipment Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors

Increase in the number of dentists and dental practices

Favorable reimbursements and tax benefits

Favorable reimbursements and tax benefits drive the dental surgical equipment market. Various countries' governments offer free or subsidized dental services. Such countries include Austria, Mexico, Poland, Spain, and Turkey. For instance, in Denmark, children up to 18 years receive free dental care through schools, while adults receive a 20% subsidy for private dental care. Italy's NHS covers comprehensive dental care, excluding dental implants, and in Greece, they provide free dental care to children, whereas social security organizations subsidize most dental care for others. Hence, such government initiatives drive the growth of the dental surgical equipment market during the forecast period.

Technological advances and new product launches are emerging dental surgical equipment market trends during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this dental surgical equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dental surgical equipment market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the dental surgical equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the dental surgical equipment market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dental surgical equipment market vendors.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

