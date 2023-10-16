Dental Surgical Equipment Market to grow by USD 2.10 billion from 2022-2027 | North America to account for 36% of market growth - Technavio

16 Oct, 2023, 23:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental surgical equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 2.10 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's Research. The market is segmented by Product (Dental systems and equipment and Dental lasers), End-user (Clinics and Hospitals), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 36% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Factors like the growing number of product approvals, the strong presence of established vendors, and the rising prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors are driving the growth of the regional market. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a Free PDF Sample Report
Company Profile:
3M Co., 3Shape AS, A dec Inc, Alliage SA, AMD Lasers Inc, BIOLASE Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, COLTENE Holding AG, DENTAURUM GmbH and Co KG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Midmark Corp., Patterson Companies Inc., Planmeca Oy, Septodont Holding, Ultradent Products Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
3M Co. - The company offers dental equipment such as 3M RelyX Fiber Post Drill, 3M Soflex Mandrels Refill, 3M RotoMix Capsule Mixing Unit, and more. This segment focuses on consumer bandages, braces, supports and consumer respirators, and cleaning products for the home.
Dental Surgical Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis
The dental systems and equipment segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment of the market includes a wide range of Computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) dental equipment, dental chairs, and other dental devices such as dental delivery devices and dental instruments. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report
Dental Surgical Equipment Market: Driver & Trend:
Driver
- Increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors
- Increase in the number of dentists and dental practices
- Favorable reimbursements and tax benefits
Favorable reimbursements and tax benefits drive the dental surgical equipment market. Various countries' governments offer free or subsidized dental services. Such countries include Austria, Mexico, Poland, Spain, and Turkey. For instance, in Denmark, children up to 18 years receive free dental care through schools, while adults receive a 20% subsidy for private dental care. Italy's NHS covers comprehensive dental care, excluding dental implants, and in Greece, they provide free dental care to children, whereas social security organizations subsidize most dental care for others. Hence, such government initiatives drive the growth of the dental surgical equipment market during the forecast period.
