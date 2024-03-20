Dental Sutures Market Size Estimated to Grow by USD 102.95 Million by 2027, Fueled by Early Detection of Periodontal Diseases

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's latest report, the global dental sutures market is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching USD 102.95 million by 2027, with a notable CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. This growth trajectory is primarily attributed to the increasing awareness and early detection of periodontal diseases worldwide.

Market Insights:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Sutures Market 2023-2027

The dental sutures market encompasses a diverse landscape, featuring over 15 prominent companies including Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, AmerisourceBergen Corp., Antarma LLC, and others. These companies are actively engaged in adopting various growth strategies such as promotional activities and enhanced visibility through advertisements to fortify their market presence amidst intensifying competition.

Market Dynamics:

The market dynamics of the dental sutures industry are characterized by innovative trends and surging demand. With a focus on enhancing patient outcomes, the market offers a range of products including absorbable sutures (e.g., Polyglycolic Acid, Polyglactin 910) and non-absorbable sutures (e.g., Nylon, Stainless Steel). Furthermore, the coexistence of natural (e.g., Silk) and synthetic materials provides versatility in oral and periodontal surgeries, bolstering market growth.

Key Driver:

A significant driver propelling the market forward is the rising emphasis on early detection of periodontal diseases. Increased awareness of dental care, particularly in emerging economies such as India and China, has led to a surge in dental clinic visits, thereby fueling the demand for dental sutures. The ability to detect and treat oral diseases at an early stage is crucial in maintaining oral health, thereby contributing to the market expansion.

Significant Challenge:

However, the market faces notable challenges from substitute products such as sealants, adhesives, and wound closure tapes. Additionally, the emergence of alternative procedures like laser treatments poses a threat to traditional suture techniques. Overcoming these challenges requires continuous innovation and strategic differentiation to maintain market relevance and competitiveness.

Analyst Review

In the realm of dental care, sutures play a pivotal role in ensuring successful outcomes for various procedures. The Dental Sutures Market encompasses a wide array of products catering to the diverse needs of dentists and oral surgeons worldwide. Among these, synthetic options like Polyester sutures stand out for their reliability and versatility.

Both Natural dental sutures such as Chromic gut linen and Plain gut, and their synthetic counterparts find extensive application in Dental surgeries ranging from routine extractions to complex Mucogingival surgeries. These sutures aid in wound closure, promoting proper healing and minimizing post-operative complications.

The demand for dental sutures is significantly influenced by factors like the Prevalence of dental diseases and the rising trend of Cosmetic dentistry. As the global population, particularly the Geriatric population, grapples with oral health issues such as Dental caries and other Tooth & oral ailments, the need for advanced suturing materials becomes more pronounced.

Moreover, the burgeoning practice of Dental tourism is driving the uptake of dental procedures worldwide, further fueling the demand for high-quality sutures. Technological advancements in suture materials, including Polyester, Plain gut, Nylon, and Silk, have revolutionized Oral and maxillofacial surgery, offering enhanced biocompatibility and superior tensile strength.

The Global Oral Health Status Report by the World Health Organization (WHO) underscores the urgency of addressing oral diseases on a global scale, prompting concerted efforts to improve Oral care infrastructure and accessibility to advanced dental treatments.

In tandem with these developments, emerging economies are witnessing a surge in outpatient department cases, driving the need for efficient Transportation of drugs and ensuring a steady Supply and demand of dental sutures.

Surgeons and Dentists alike rely on an arsenal of suturing materials, from Conventional sutures to Polyglycolic acid and Cotton varieties, to cater to diverse patient needs. With a focus on innovation, the industry continues to explore novel materials and techniques to enhance surgical outcomes and patient satisfaction.

In conclusion, the dental sutures market is poised for continued growth, propelled by advancing technologies, rising oral health awareness, and the evolving landscape of dental care practices globally.

Market Overview

The dental sutures market is experiencing growth driven by advancements in materials and techniques. Synthetic options like polyester offer durability, while natural choices such as chromic gut linen and plain gut provide biocompatibility. Dentists and dental clinics utilize these sutures extensively, especially in dental surgeries and cosmetic dentistry procedures. Antibiotics are often used alongside sutures to prevent infections post-surgery. With the rising prevalence of dental diseases, the demand for effective sutures is escalating. The market's expansion is also fueled by the increasing focus on oral health and aesthetics. As technology continues to evolve, the dental sutures market is expected to witness further innovation and development.

