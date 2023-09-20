Dental Sutures Market to grow by USD 102.95 million from 2022-2027 | North America to account for 33% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental sutures market size is expected to grow by USD 102.95 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Product (Absorbable sutures and Non-absorbable sutures), Material (Synthetic and Natural), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional government and non-profit organizations concentrate on increasing insurance coverage to provide high-quality healthcare treatment to people. The regional dental sutures market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of dental diseases, product launches, rising dental care expenditure, and favorable insurance coverage for dental treatments. Furthermore, the government provides indirect dental implant grant programs for low-income adults. Hence, such factors drive the dental sutures market in North America during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Sutures Market 2023-2027

Dental Sutures Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Segment - The absorbable sutures segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing dental procedures, increasing use of advanced techniques for wound closure, a strong presence of the key players, and increased spending on dental care are driving the absorbable sutures segment.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Dental Sutures Market: Driver & Trend:

Drivers

Rising incidence cases of periodontal diseases

Increase in the number of dentists and dental practices

Favorable reimbursements and tax benefits

Rising incidence cases of periodontal diseases drive the dental sutures market. Incidences of periodontal diseases like bleeding gums drive the growth of the market demand. Furthermore, factors like the rise in periodontal diseases increase the burden of dental disorders. With around 10% of the global population affected, severe periodontal diseases result in tooth loss, which is a common incidence. Additionally, there is an increase in the prevalence of oral diseases is rising in Asia, such as China and India. This is due to unhealthy food habits and high sugar consumption. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the dental sutures market during the forecast period.

Technological advances in suturing materials and devices are an emerging dental sutures market trend.

SOURCE Technavio