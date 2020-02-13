Dental Technician Honored by the American College of Prosthodontists

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) is pleased to announce Stephen F. Balshi, MBE, as the recipient of the 2019 Dental Technician Leadership Award. This award recognizes outstanding service to prosthodontics and to the dental laboratory profession. Balshi received this award at the 49th Annual Session of the ACP in Miami, Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019.

"The specialty of prosthodontics has always been the one I felt was cutting edge and showing a leadership role in the industry," said Balshi. "The ACP is my favorite dental organization and meeting each year. Being nominated by esteemed members of the College is a truly an honor and I'm thankful to be recognized as an individual who has contributed to the prosthodontic community."

Balshi is the President of CM Prosthetics Inc., a dental laboratory that focuses on the rehabilitation of the fully edentulous, utilizing state-of-the-art CAD/CAM technology. He received his undergraduate degree in biomedical engineering from the Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C. Balshi earned a master's degree at the School of Biomedical Engineering, Science and Health Systems at Drexel University in Philadelphia, with a published thesis on the stability of Brånemark System implants and immediate function.

Balshi is an affiliate member of the ACP's Dental Technician Alliance.

