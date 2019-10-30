Dental Thought Leaders Share Their Thoughts on DMG's New Crown Option

Drs. Flax and Ringer each recently completed a clinical case involving a new material they say finally enables them to meet the needs of such patients. The material is DMG's LuxaCrown®️, a semi-permanent crown and bridge material that allows dentists to create chairside semi-permanent restorations with a longevity of up to five years.

Learn more about LuxaCrown.

In Dr. Flax's case, a patient suffering from severe bone loss around two front teeth needed to have those teeth and two surrounding teeth extracted and replaced by dental implants. The patient desired a durable, functional and esthetically pleasing bridge while she was healing from the extraction. LuxaCrown enabled Dr. Flax to create such a bridge chairside, which also saved the patient time and money. The patient indicated that she was "ecstatic" with the improvement in function and esthetics provided by her bridge.

Dr. Ringer's case involved a patient with a fractured crown on a front tooth who was going overseas the next day for several months. She needed not only a replacement crown that could be created immediately chairside, but one that would be functional, durable and attractive for several months. Dr. Ringer created the crown that afternoon using LuxaCrown. When the patient returned several months later for a permanent crown, she reported that she was very pleased with the performance of her semi-permanent crown.

Read a white paper that includes Dr. Flax's and Dr. Ringer's cases.

About DMG

DMG manufactures and distributes market-leading and internationally recognized restorative materials and preventive products. The company's breakthrough dental materials including flagship products Luxatemp and LuxaCore Z Dual, the revolutionary Icon resin infiltrant, and the new LuxaCrown semi-permanent crown and bridge material. For more information, please visit http://www.dmg-america.com or call (800) 662-6383.

SOURCE DMG America

Related Links

dmg-america.com

