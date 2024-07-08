Dental Warranty Partners with Dr. Scott Leune to Enhance Patient Care and Practice Success

SAN ANTONIO, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Warranty is proud to announce its partnership with Dr. Scott Leune, one of dentistry's 30 most influential people and preeminent thought leader in dental startups, practice management, and leadership coaching. This collaboration will provide Dr. Leune's Practice Mastery seminar attendees with comprehensive patient protection plan solutions, elevating the level of service and financial security they are able to offer their patients.

Dental Warranty will be a key participant in Dr. Scott Leune's all-new seminars, offering attendees exclusive insights into the benefits of integrating patient protection plans into their practices. Dr. Leune's seminars are designed to empower dental professionals with the tools and strategies needed for exceptional growth and success. Scott Leune has dedicated his life to empowering private dentists all over the globe to achieve their unique visions of personal and professional success.

"We are excited to partner with Scott to make an impact in the practices of a wider audience of dental professionals," said Brad Titensor, Director of Sales at Dental Warranty. "By bringing our six-year patient protection plans to Dr. Leune's seminars, we'll be able to help doctors around the country provide a top-tier experience and give their patients an elevated sense of confidence from the moment they walk out the door."

Practice Mastery Seminars

Dr. Leune is introducing several key seminars to enhance this partnership:

Startup and Design Mastery: Focused on providing dentists with the knowledge and tools to successfully start and design their dental practices from the ground up.

Practice Management Mastery: Offering insights into the efficient management of dental practices to optimize operations and profitability.

Multi-Practice Mastery: Tailored for those looking to expand and manage multiple dental practices, providing strategies for growth and scalability.

Dental CEO Mastery: Seminars specifically designed for owner-doctors ready to adopt a CEO mindset and strategically manage their practices for growth and success.

Team Training Bootcamp: A two-day intensive training event designed for hygienists, assistants, and front office managers. This bootcamp aims to transform dental teams into top performers, ensuring practices operate at their highest potential.

Through this partnership, attendees of Scott Leune Practice Mastery seminars will gain access to:

In-depth knowledge of Dental Warranty's comprehensive patient protection plans.

Exclusive benefits and streamlined processes for implementing Dental Warranty plans in their practices.

Enhanced patient experience leading to increased case acceptance, hygiene consistency, and patient loyalty.

Ongoing support and resources from Dental Warranty as a result of the partnership.

Dr. Scott Leune, founder of Scott Leune Practice Mastery, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Dental Warranty aligns perfectly with our mission to help dentists achieve personal and professional success. By incorporating Dental Warranty's protection plans, our clients can provide an additional layer of security and value to their patients."

For more information about Dental Warranty and Scott Leune Practice Mastery, visit www.dentalwarranty.com and www.scottleune.com .

About Dental Warranty

With dentistry's first and leading nationwide patient smile protection plan, Dental Warranty provides unmatched peace of mind for patients and a unique growth opportunity for practices. By partnering with Dental Warranty, practices can offer valuable assurance, enhance patient satisfaction, and create an additional revenue stream, all while eliminating risk and emphasizing the quality and reliability of their work.

About Scott Leune and Scott Leune Practice Mastery

Dr. Scott Leune is a distinguished leader in the dental industry, having launched over 200 dental startups and supported more than 20,000 dentists worldwide. Recognized as one of the 30 most influential people in dentistry, he is dedicated to helping dental professionals achieve both personal and financial success through his innovative seminars and training programs.

Scott Leune Practice Mastery, founded by Dr. Scott Leune, is a premier dental practice management and education organization. With a focus on delivering practical strategies and expert guidance, Scott Leune Practice Mastery helps dental professionals achieve exceptional growth and success through seminars, coaching, and comprehensive practice management solutions.

Media Contact

Scott V. Mortier

Chief Revenue Officer

Scott Leune Education, LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 773.255.4095

Website: www.scottleune.com

