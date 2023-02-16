Dental X-Ray Equipment Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the dental X-ray equipment market are Danaher Corporation, Cefla S.C., Fujifilm, Bio-Medicare, Panoramic Corporation, Midmark Corporation, Air Techniques Inc., The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd., LED Medical Diagnostics Inc., and Vatech Co. Ltd.

The global dental x-ray equipment market is expected to grow from $1.91 billion in 2021 to $2.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The dental X-ray equipment market is expected to grow to $3.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.4%.

The dental X-ray equipment market consists of sales of Intraoral X-ray Sensors, Digital Panoramic X-rays, Dental Cone Beam Systems, and Phosphor Plate X-ray Systems for taking dental X-rays.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Dental X-ray equipment is used to capture images of the interior of teeth and gums and helps in identifying dental problems such as decaying teeth, cavities, and others.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the dental X-ray equipment market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in dental X-ray equipment market.

The regions covered in the dental X-ray equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of dental X-ray equipment are extraoral X-ray systems, intraoral X-ray systems, and hybrid X-ray systems. Extraoral X-rays are the type of X-ray in which the X-ray film is kept outside the mouth to capture the images.

The technologies involved in dental X-ray equipment are digital and analog. These are used in cosmetics, medical, and forensics applications.

Increasing cases of oral disorders are a major factor contributing to the demand for the dental X-ray equipment market.Dental X-rays or panoramic image is a vital part of dental care and help the dentist to access oral health including hidden dental structures, bone loss, malignant or benign masses, and cavities.

According to the World Health Organization's statistics published in March 2020, more than 530 million children suffer from dental caries of primary teeth and approximately 3.5 billion people are affected by oral diseases. Moreover, oral cancer is the third most common type of cancer in the Asia Pacific. Thus, a growing number of dental disorders are fueling the demand for dental imaging systems including dental X-rays for diagnosis and treatment for dental disorders.

Low healthcare access in developing countries limits the growth of the dental X-ray equipment market.The lack of healthcare resources such as money, infrastructure, and knowledgeable healthcare providers makes it difficult for people to access healthcare services.

Healthcare access is comparatively poor in developing countries, compared to developed nations.For instance, according to the Journal of Global Oral Health, in Uganda, in 97 out of 112 districts surveyed, 15% of the population had no public clinic and were located in the poorest regions of Uganda.

Moreover, among 40 districts with 90% of the rural population, 20% had none and 55% only had one dental clinic. The low healthcare access impacts the demand in developing nations thereby hampering the demand for the dental X-ray equipment market.

The launch of handheld and portable X-ray systems is gaining significant popularity in the dental X-ray equipment market.The companies operating in the industry are majorly focusing on developing advanced equipment to meet the healthcare professional requirements.

For instance, in 2021, Carestream Dental has launched the CS 2400P, a portable x-ray generator. The best features are a battery-free recharging system, the CS 2400P is designed to take high-quality diagnostic images. the system could go from completely discharged to ready-to-go in less than 3 minutes and deliver multiple shots before require to be recharged, which reportedly only takes seconds. The system also utilizes a short exposure time to decrease the risk of motion and to develop sharpness.

In April 2022, Envista Holdings Corporation, a US-based dental equipment and supplies manufacturing company acquired Carestream Dental's Intraoral scanner business.The acquisition would further enable company's purpose of partnering with dental professionals to improve patient's lives.

Carestream dental is a India-based digital imaging service provider for dental applications.

The countries covered in the dental X-ray equipment market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The dental X-ray equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides dental X-ray equipment market statistics, including dental X-ray equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a dental X-ray equipment market share, detailed dental X-ray equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the dental X-ray equipment industry. This dental X-ray equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

