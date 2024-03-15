Dental X-ray Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030, Featuring Profiles of Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca, Danaher, Institute Straumann Zimmer Biomet, 3M, A-Dec, Align Technology and Biolase

DUBLIN, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental X-ray Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Analog, Digital), By Type (Intraoral, Extraoral), By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental x-ray market size is expected to reach USD 5.26 billion by 2030. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of oral diseases and the rising geriatric population are some of the factors that have led to the growth of the market.



Dental x-ray systems are useful in detecting and recording areas of decay that are undetectable by oral examination, especially minor areas of decay present between teeth. The rising prevalence of periodontitis is also accelerating the demand for these instruments. According to the CDC, 47.2% of adults, over the age of 30 have periodontal disease in the U.S., which is more common in men than women since males are more prone to smoking and other disorders such as diabetes. Early detection of dental disorders such as periodontitis, tooth decay, and tumor or cyst, allows them to be treated while they are still in the early stages, potentially saving money.



The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the market for dental X-rays. Due to lockdown and global restrictions being imposed in most of the countries initially, many dental treatments and procedures were halted. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a huge disruption in the supply chain of the overall medical industry. The outbreak had resulted in a decrease in the number of dental procedures performed each year, resulting in an overall decline in the market.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Dental Diseases

Rising Demand for Dental X-Rays in Oral disease Treatments

Technological Advancements in Dental Imaging Methodologies

Social Determinants

Market Restraints

High cost of dental Radiography Systems

Counterfeiting of drugs

Dental X-ray Market Report Highlights

Based on the product, the analog segment led the market in 2023 with the largest revenue share of 59.3%. However, the market share of analog is expected to decline in the next few years.

In terms of application, the medical segment dominated the market in 2023. Dental radiography is essential for dentists in evaluating the severity of conditions such as cavities, tumors, and fractures, aiding in the assessment of tooth decay levels and identification of other oral issues like cysts or abscesses.

Based on the end-use, the dental hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in 2023 due to their central role in providing comprehensive healthcare products, including diagnostic and preventive dental care.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 38.0% in 2023, due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and growing healthcare spending in developed countries, like the U.S.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2. Dental X-ray Market: Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Product and Type Snapshots

2.3. Application And End-use Snapshot

2.4. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Dental X-ray Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation And Scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Market Drivers Analysis

3.4.1. Increasing Incidence of Dental Diseases

3.4.2. Rising Demand for Dental X-Rays in Oral disease Treatments

3.4.3. Technological Advancements in Dental Imaging Methodologies

3.4.4. Social Determinants

3.5. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.1. High cost of dental Radiography Systems

3.5.2. Counterfeiting of drugs

3.6. Dental X-ray Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Dental X-ray: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Global Dental X-ray Market By Product Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030 For The Following

4.4.1. Digital

4.4.2. Analog



Chapter 5. Dental X-ray: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global Dental X-ray Market By Type Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030 For The Following

5.4.1. Intraoral

5.4.2. Extraoral



Chapter 6. Dental X-ray: Application Area Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Global Dental X-ray Market By Application Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030 For The Following

6.4.1. Medical

6.4.2. Cosmetic Dentistry

6.4.3. Forensic



Chapter 7. Dental X-ray: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Segment Dashboard

7.3. Global Dental X-ray Market By End-use Area Outlook

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030 For The Following

7.4.1. Dental Hospitals & Clinics

7.4.2. Dental Diagnostic Centers

7.4.3. Dental Academic & Research Institutes



Chapter 8. Regional Business Analysis

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

8.4. Marker Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 To 2030:



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Company /Competition Categorization

9.3. Vendor Landscape

Dentsply Sirona

Planmeca

Danaher

Institute Straumann

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

3M Company

Company A-Dec

Align Technology

Biolase

