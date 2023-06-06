Dental X ray market size to grow by USD 948.01 million from 2022 to 2027: Increasing prevalence of dental diseases will boost the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental x ray market size is estimated to increase by USD 948.01 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 8.66%. The increasing prevalence of dental diseases is notably driving the market growth. The prevalence of dental diseases such as cavities, periodontal disease, and oral cancer is increasing globally, which has increased the demand for dental X rays as a diagnostic tool. Moreover, the consumption of foods and beverages that are high in sugar, tobacco, and alcohol increases oral health problems. With the aging population, the number of dental issues increases, which further surges the demand for dental services, including dental X-rays. Adults are more likely to experience dental problems and require frequent dental checkups, which will boost the growth of the global dental X ray market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on the market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental X Ray Market 2023-2027

Global Dental x ray market – Customer Landscape

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global dental x ray market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global dental x ray market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Dental x ray market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape -

The global dental x ray market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer dental x ray in the market are 3M Co., 3Shape AS, Acteon Group Ltd., Align Technology Inc., Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co. Ltd, BIOLASE Inc., Cefla SC, Danaher Corp., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Institut Straumann AG, J. Morita Corp., LargeV Instrument Corp. Ltd., Medit Corp., PEARL INC. , Planmeca Oy, TAKARA BELMONT Corp., The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd., VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and others.

The global dental X ray market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several global and regional players. The vendors in the market are implementing organic and inorganic growth strategies to drive volume growth, revenue growth, and profitability. A major factor driving competitiveness among market players is the rapidly advanced technology in the field of restorative dentistry. Owing to moderate product differentiation and high distribution access, there may be chances of new vendors entering the market, which will increase competition during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

3M Co.: The company offers dental x rays which are used to examine structures they cannot see during a routine checkup, like jawbone, nerves, sinuses and teeth roots.

The company offers dental x rays which are used to examine structures they cannot see during a routine checkup, like jawbone, nerves, sinuses and teeth roots. 3Shape AS: The company offers dental x ray such as TRIOS 5 wireless, TRIOS 4 wireless, TRIOS 3 wired.

The company offers dental x ray such as TRIOS 5 wireless, TRIOS 4 wireless, TRIOS 3 wired. Align Technology Inc. : The company offers dental x rays that capture the entire mouth in a single image, including the teeth, upper and lower jaws, surrounding structures, and tissue.

Global Dental X Ray Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (Analog dental x ray systems and Digital dental x ray systems), type (Intraoral and Extraoral), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The analog dental x ray systems segment will account for a major share of the market growth. The analog dental x ray systems segment had the largest revenue share in 2022; however, the growth rate is low for this segment. The slow growth is due to multiple x rays being required to obtain an image of adequate quality, resulting in repeated exposure to radiation. In addition to the high risk of radiation exposure, the system consumes more time and chemicals and requires trained personnel to develop the x ray images.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global dental x ray market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global dental x ray market.

North America is estimated to account for 39% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare spending in developed countries such as the US and Canada . Favorable medical reimbursement and increasing government initiatives in the region are also driving the market penetration of these systems. In addition, the rise in demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures and the increasing adoption of digital dental imaging technologies are expected to drive the growth of the dental X ray market in North America during the forecast period.

Global Dental X Ray Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends - Digitalization of dental X ray technology is a key trend in the market. Digital X ray systems offer numerous benefits over traditional film-based systems, such as better /image quality, lower radiation exposure, and faster /image processing. Moreover, it uses less radiation than traditional X-rays and, hence, are safer for patients. Moreover, digital dental X-rays produce higher-quality /images, which makes it easier for dentists to identify dental issues such as cavities, gum disease, and bone loss. Hence, digitalization is boosting the demand for dental X rays. These factors will positively impact the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The high cost of digital X ray systems may impede the market growth. Digital X ray systems are significantly more expensive than traditional X ray systems. They are classified as capital goods requiring huge budget allocations and high maintenance. Moreover, equipment maintenance and staff training further add to the financial burden on hospitals and other healthcare facilities. As a result, it is difficult for small dental practices and clinics to afford these systems, which will hamper the growth of the global dental X ray market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Dental X Ray Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Dental X Ray Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Dental X Ray Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Dental X Ray Market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Dental X Ray Market vendors

Dental X Ray Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 948.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., 3Shape AS, Acteon Group Ltd., Align Technology Inc., Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co. Ltd, BIOLASE Inc., Cefla SC, Danaher Corp., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Institut Straumann AG, J. Morita Corp., LargeV Instrument Corp. Ltd., Medit Corp., PEARL INC. , Planmeca Oy, TAKARA BELMONT Corp., The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd., VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global dental x ray market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global dental x ray market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Analog dental x ray systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Analog dental x ray systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Analog dental x ray systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Analog dental x ray systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Analog dental x ray systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Digital dental x ray systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Digital dental x ray systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Digital dental x ray systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Digital dental x ray systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Digital dental x ray systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Intraoral - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Intraoral - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Intraoral - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Intraoral - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Intraoral - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Extraoral - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Extraoral - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Extraoral - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Extraoral - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Extraoral - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 99: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 107: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 108: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 109: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 110: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 111: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 3Shape AS

Exhibit 112: 3Shape AS - Overview



Exhibit 113: 3Shape AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: 3Shape AS - Key offerings

12.5 Align Technology Inc.

Exhibit 115: Align Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Align Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Align Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Align Technology Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co. Ltd

Exhibit 119: Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 120: Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co. Ltd - Key offerings

12.7 BIOLASE Inc.

Exhibit 122: BIOLASE Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: BIOLASE Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: BIOLASE Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 125: Danaher Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Danaher Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Danaher Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Exhibit 130: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Envista Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 135: Envista Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Envista Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Envista Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Envista Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Institut Straumann AG

Exhibit 139: Institut Straumann AG - Overview



Exhibit 140: Institut Straumann AG - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Institut Straumann AG - Key news



Exhibit 142: Institut Straumann AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Institut Straumann AG - Segment focus

12.12 J. Morita Corp.

Exhibit 144: J. Morita Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: J. Morita Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: J. Morita Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 PEARL INC.

Exhibit 147: PEARL INC. - Overview



Exhibit 148: PEARL INC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: PEARL INC. - Key offerings

12.14 Planmeca Oy

Exhibit 150: Planmeca Oy - Overview



Exhibit 151: Planmeca Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Planmeca Oy - Key offerings

12.15 The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 153: The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 156: VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 159: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 167: Research methodology



Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 169: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations

