dentalcorp announces formation of new Advisory Council

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - dentalcorp, Canada's leading network of dental clinics, is pleased to announce today its new Advisory Council, comprised of industry-leading dentists and practice leaders from across the country.

The council was established to help shape dentalcorp's overall strategic direction and define network best-practices to set the highest standard in operational excellence and optimal patient care.

Representing the voice of the +1,100 clinicians in the dentalcorp network, the council is composed of the following dentalcorp dentist Partners:

Dr. Jill Bashutski (SK) Dr. Glenn Chan (AB) Dr. Greg Elliott (NFLD) Dr. Terry Foreman (NB) Dr. Edward Gelfand (ON) Dr. Adam Grossman (ON) Dr. Aly Kanani (BC) Dr. Mary-Anne MacDonald (NS) Dr. Jessey Minhas (BC) Dr. Bernie Olson (SK) Dr. Lyle Pidzarko (BC) Dr. Amit Puri (ON) Dr. Amarjit Rihal (MB) Dr. Sam Sgro (QC) Dr. Mike Weatherbie (PEI) Dr. Craig Young (AB)

"We are pleased to bring together world-class clinicians from our network to connect and share knowledge, practices and ideas," said Guy Amini, President at dentalcorp. "We look forward to drawing on the extensive clinical backgrounds and experiences of our council members to help guide our operational decision-making in our pursuit of excellence in patient care and the field of dentistry at large."

More information on dentalcorp's Advisory Council and its members can be found at dentalcorp.ca/advisorycouncil.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is focused on acquiring and partnering with leading, growth-oriented general and specialist dental clinics across Canada. Our unique value proposition allows our dentist Partners to retain their clinical autonomy and professional independence while we inspire them to achieve ambitious personal and professional growth. Our unprecedented strategic insights and expertise place our Partners at the forefront of delivering optimal patient care.

SOURCE dentalcorp

Related Links

www.dentalcorp.ca

