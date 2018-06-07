dentalcorp Completes US $908 Million Debt Financing

TORONTO, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Dentalcorp Health Services ULC ("dentalcorp" or the "Company"), the largest network of general and specialist dental clinics in Canada, is pleased to announce today the completion of a US$908 million Debt Financing (the "Financing").

Proceeds from the Financing will be used to refinance the Company's existing debt facilities and support its growth agenda. The Financing follows the significant strategic investment made by L Catterton in April.