dentalcorp Completes US $908 Million Debt Financing

TORONTO, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Dentalcorp Health Services ULC ("dentalcorp" or the "Company"), the largest network of general and specialist dental clinics in Canada, is pleased to announce today the completion of a US$908 million Debt Financing (the "Financing").
Proceeds from the Financing will be used to refinance the Company's existing debt facilities and support its growth agenda. The Financing follows the significant strategic investment made by L Catterton in April.
Jefferies Finance LLC acted as Administrative and Collateral Agent, and together with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and The Toronto-Dominion Bank as Joint Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners.
About dentalcorp
dentalcorp is focused on acquiring and partnering with leading, growth-oriented general and specialist dental clinics across Canada. Our unique value proposition allows our dentist Partners to retain their clinical autonomy and professional independence while we inspire them to achieve ambitious personal and professional growth. Our unprecedented strategic insights and expertise place our Partners at the forefront of delivering optimal patient care.
