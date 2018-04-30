dentalcorp Receives Significant Strategic Investment from L Catterton

Launched in 2011, dentalcorp was founded to revolutionize the business of dentistry. Today, the Company has grown to be Canada's largest network of dental clinics, consisting of over 250 separate locations servicing more than 2.5 million patient visits a year. dentalcorp has been named a Gold Member of Canada's Best Managed Companies four years in a row.

"This transaction marks the next stage of our Company's evolution," said Graham Rosenberg, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of dentalcorp. "As we continue to build our deep network of leading general and specialist dental clinics across the country, L Catterton's extensive experience in the consumer and healthcare sectors will support our mission to provide our dentist partners and their teams with the resources they require to advance the patient care agenda."

"The Canadian dental industry has experienced tremendous growth over the last five years and dentalcorp has established itself as a clear market leader and trusted partner to the wide network of dentist practices it serves," said Andrew C. Taub, a Managing Partner of L Catterton's Buyout Fund. "Leveraging our unmatched expertise in the consumer and healthcare sectors, we look forward to supporting dentalcorp and its management team by offering our deep knowledge of today's consumer, operational expertise to drive growth across its network, and capital to support expansion opportunities."

"Since our initial investment in 2014, the Company has achieved significant growth," said Jeff Rosenthal, Managing Partner of Imperial Capital. "We are thrilled to continue our involvement with dentalcorp and look forward to its continued success."

L Catterton's other investments in the dental space include ClearChoice, a leader in clinical dental implant services, and CareDent, a leading chain of dental clinics in Italy. Other consumer health investments include PetVet Care Centers, a leading network of general practice and specialty veterinary hospitals for companion animals, and Pain Doctor, a leading pain management company.

Jefferies LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to dentalcorp, and CIBC World Markets as Special Advisor.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is focused on acquiring and partnering with leading, growth-oriented general and specialist dental clinics across Canada. Our unique value proposition allows our dentist Partners to retain their clinical and operating autonomy while we inspire them to achieve ambitious personal and professional growth. Our unprecedented strategic insights and expertise place our Partners at the forefront of delivering optimal patient care. To learn more about dentalcorp, please visit: dentalcorp.ca

About L Catterton

With approximately $15 billion of equity capital across six fund strategies in 17 offices globally, L Catterton is the largest and most global consumer-focused private equity firm in the world. L Catterton's team of more than 160 investment and operating professionals partners with management teams around the world to implement strategic plans to foster growth, leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad thought partnership network. Since 1989, the firm has made over 200 investments in leading consumer brands. L Catterton was formed through the partnership of Catterton, LVMH and Groupe Arnault. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com.

About Imperial Capital Group

Imperial Capital Group is a Toronto-based private equity fund manager that focuses on buy-out opportunities in the Canadian and U.S. mid-market. Currently drawing from its sixth fund with commitments of $500 million, Imperial Capital invests in targeted industry niches within healthcare, business, and consumer services industries with revenues between $20 million and $250 million.

Contacts:

dentalcorp:

Graham Rosenberg

416-558-8338

graham.rosenberg@dentalcorp.ca

L Catterton:

Andrea Rose / Julie Oakes / Kate Clark

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

Imperial Capital Group:

Jeffrey Rosenthal

416-362-3658 x 226

jr@imperialcap.com

