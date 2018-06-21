DentalEZ® Lights The Path Towards Simplified Dental Office Efficiency

2018 Product Launch of the New Simplicity™ LED Operatory Light
MALVERN, Pa., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DentalEZ is pleased to announce the availability of the NEW Simplicity LED Operatory Light. LED lights last much longer than halogen, operate at a cooler temperature and reduce energy costs. Unleash the power of simplicity with this new Simplicity LED!
LED Lighting Made Easy:
- High, medium and low settings for flexibility from 36,000, 27,000 and 18,000 lux
- Smooth rotation for easy adjustment and small footprint
- Ergonomic handles for comfort of operator
- Rectangular light pattern measures 6 1/2" x 3 1/2"
- Color temperature ranges from 5000 to 5700 Kelvin
- Control manually or with a hands-free sensor
DentalEZ is offering Simplicity LED as a stand-alone light or a retrofit kit to easily upgrade from the Simplicity Halogen to the new Simplicity LED. Visit www.dentalez.com/SimplicityLED to learn more or reach out to your local PSA representative.
About DentalEZ®
DentalEZ Integrated Solutions is committed to providing real solutions to everyday challenges in oral healthcare by uniquely combining innovation focused on simplification and efficiency in value-based products and outstanding customer service and support. DentalEZ manufactures a full line of products and well-known brands including StarDental® Instruments, DentalEZ® Equipment, RAMVAC® Utility, NevinLabs™ Workstations and Columbia Dentoform® Teaching Solutions. For more information, please visit www.dentalez.com.
