LED Lighting Made Easy:

High, medium and low settings for flexibility from 36,000, 27,000 and 18,000 lux

Smooth rotation for easy adjustment and small footprint

Ergonomic handles for comfort of operator

Rectangular light pattern measures 6 1/2" x 3 1/2"

Color temperature ranges from 5000 to 5700 Kelvin

Control manually or with a hands-free sensor

DentalEZ is offering Simplicity LED as a stand-alone light or a retrofit kit to easily upgrade from the Simplicity Halogen to the new Simplicity LED. Visit www.dentalez.com/SimplicityLED to learn more or reach out to your local PSA representative.

About DentalEZ®

DentalEZ Integrated Solutions is committed to providing real solutions to everyday challenges in oral healthcare by uniquely combining innovation focused on simplification and efficiency in value-based products and outstanding customer service and support. DentalEZ manufactures a full line of products and well-known brands including StarDental® Instruments, DentalEZ® Equipment, RAMVAC® Utility, NevinLabs™ Workstations and Columbia Dentoform® Teaching Solutions. For more information, please visit www.dentalez.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dentalez-lights-the-path-towards-simplified-dental-office-efficiency-300670245.html

SOURCE DentalEZ

