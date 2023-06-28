DentalInsurance.com Customer Satisfaction Expands Relationship with MetLife

News provided by

DentalInsurance.com

28 Jun, 2023, 10:07 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DentalInsurance.com, the pioneer of comparing dental plans from different insurers within a single online marketplace, announced today that it is expanding its relationship with MetLife, Inc., the largest commercial dental carrier in the U.S. MetLife's dental offerings include a range of choices to meet an individual's oral health needs and balance costs. MetLife's coverage features more than 521,000 access points in network, with negotiated fees 30-45% below the community average.

Continue Reading

"The only way we can earn repeat business is if a consumer has been satisfied with his or her dental plan," said Mark Kelsey, CEO of DentalInsurance.com. "MetLife has supplied us with dental plans that offer compelling benefits at a price point demonstrating affordability and value. Positive customer reviews have led us to expand the number of MetLife products we carry on our online dental insurance comparison tool."

"As a leading provider of dental insurance, MetLife is committed to offering modern, flexible coverage options as well as an exceptional service experience," said Chris Swanker, senior vice president, Dental at MetLife. "We continually seek new ways to exceed customer expectations and encourage positive dental behavior."

DentalInsurance.com currently offers a variety of PPO dental insurance and HMO dental insurance offerings from MetLife including:

In addition to these offerings, DentalInsurance.com and MetLife will continue to work together to develop additional consumer-friendly dental plans in the future, taking advantage of DentalInsurance.com's platform and MetLife's years of experience in the dental insurance market.

Launched in 2001 by Mark Kelsey, DentalInsurance.com is the pioneer of the online dental insurance marketplaces. DentalInsurance.com is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a 4.8 stars out of 5 on TrustPilot.

About MetLife
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this news release, using words such as "continue," and "seek," are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the "Risk Factors" MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings.  MetLife's future results could differ, and it does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any of these statements.

SOURCE DentalInsurance.com

Also from this source

Which Insurance Plans Cover the Most Expensive Dental Procedures?

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.