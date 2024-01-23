DentalInsurance.com Offers Consumers More Choice with an Expanded Selection of Quality Dental Plans

Two high-quality, affordable dental plans by Cigna Healthcare are now available.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DentalInsurance.com, the leader in dental insurance comparison shopping, announced today that it has expanded its product inventory to include top plans offered by Cigna Healthcare℠. Cigna Healthcare offers affordable, high-quality individual dental plans across all 50 states with a large nationwide network.

"Our goal is to provide the best online selection of dental plans because more choices mean more meaningful feature comparisons and better buying decisions for our customers," said DentalInsurance.com CEO Mark Kelsey. "By adding Cigna Healthcare to our online shopping platform, we've increased consumer choice while maintaining our uncompromising commitment to quality."

Through DentalInsurance.com, individuals and families can now enroll in the Cigna Dental 1500 or Cigna Dental Vision Hearing 3500 plan, which use a Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) network. Cigna Healthcare offers an extensive national dental network.

For an individual enrollee, the Cigna Dental 1500 will pay up to $1,500 in qualified dental expenses per year while the Cigna Dental Vision Hearing 3500 pays up to $2,500 annually and has additional coverage beyond this for vision exams, lenses and frames, hearing tests, and hearing aids.

Dentallnsurance.com boasts a Better Business Bureau rating of A+ and has an "Excellent" rating from internet review website Trustpilot (4.5 out of 5 stars).

Consumers interested in additional details about the Cigna Healthcare products offered at DentalInsurance.com can visit the site's web page Cigna Healthcare℠ Individual and Family Dental Insurance.

Launched in 2001 by Mark Kelsey, DentalInsurance.com is the pioneer of the online dental insurance marketplaces. DentalInsurance.com is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and 4.5 stars out of 5 on TrustPilot.

