DentalInsurance.com Releases Nationwide Research on Dental Plan Costs & Benefits

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DentalInsurance.com, the internet's leading dental insurance comparison site, has just released one-of-a-kind research on dental insurance plans in the United States, providing insights on national trends to those of individual states. The data, sampled from every state and the District of Columbia, not only includes average premiums, but provides valuable statistics regarding the coverage of major and minor dental services. These services include:

Crowns

Root canals

Implants

Preventive care

Fillings

Adult and pediatric braces

In addition to showing the percentage of plans studied that made these services available, the research notes what their average out-of-pocket costs were for insurance enrollees. The statistics also reveal what percentage of plans examined had waiting periods, and what percentage imposed no waiting periods to the services they cover.

The underlying data for this research comes from DentalInsurance.com's 2026 national plan inventory supplemented with data gathered from other public dental plan disclosures. The research leverages 1196 state-specific plan offerings, so the data captures when the same plan was offered in multiple states at different prices. These plans included HMOs, PPOs, indemnity plans, and a dental discount card.

"We're the only website offering this kind of information on dental insurance options. Our hope is that by making this data freely available, it will benefit not only families and consumer advocates, but also illuminate areas where dental coverage can evolve to expand access to needed benefits," noted DentalInsurance.com CEO Mark Kelsey. He noted that the company "has been committed to price and benefit transparency for a quarter century, and this new data resource builds on that strong foundation." Avery Smith, president of DentalInsurance.com, added, "Helping people is in our corporate DNA. We really do believe an informed consumer is the best customer."

Full access to the information can be found at the website's dental insurance statistics page. This data will be updated annually.

Launched in 2001 by Mark Kelsey, DentalInsurance.com is the pioneer of the online dental insurance marketplaces. With licensed agents, educational content, and a wide selection of PPO and HMO plans, the site serves individuals, families, and small businesses nationwide. DentalInsurance.com is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and 4.8 stars out of 5 on TrustPilot.

SOURCE DentalInsurance.com