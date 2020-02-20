DentalXChange Secures Two New Delta Dental Contracts; Expands Credentialing Program to Six States

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DentalXChange, creator of industry-leading electronic claims solution, ClaimConnect, has announced the completion of two new contracts with Delta Dental payer networks, expanding its DDS Enroll credentialing software platform to a total of six states nationwide.

The Company recently completed contracts with Delta Dental of Arizona and Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut, who join existing DDS Enroll users Delta Dental of Colorado, Delta Dental of Missouri, and Delta Dental of South Carolina.

LeAnn Morris, Vice President of Business Development for DentalXChange

"We were able to build a product from scratch that solves one of payers' and providers' greatest pain points: the credentialing process. With these new partnerships, DDS Enroll will now be utilized on the desktop of nearly every dental provider in Arizona, New Jersey, Connecticut, Colorado, Missouri, and South Carolina," says LeAnn Morris, Vice President of Business Development for DentalXChange.

DDS Enroll is a web-based credentialing service that can be co-branded for any payer network, and is customizable to payer specifications and workflows.

Payer networks that have co-branded with DentalXChange on DDS Enroll have seen results that improve their efficiency and ability to serve providers.

"After utilizing other ClaimConnect products, we co-branded with DDS Enroll and were live within 90 days," says Cathie Beatrici, manager of professional relations and utilization management for Delta Dental of Missouri and South Carolina. "We are supported with a dedicated account manager, weekly calls, and an in-house, all USA-based credentialing-specific support center."

Through its co-branded integration with Delta Dental of Colorado, DDS Enroll software has reduced credentialing processing times by 89%, according to Cheryl A. Lerner, DMD, Chief Clinical Officer of Delta Dental of Colorado.

"These results create a new benchmark for the industry," says Dr. Lerner. "In just three months, the DentalXChange team implemented a product that exceeds our expectations in every way."

About DentalXChange

Since 1989, DentalXChange has earned industry-wide acclaim and recognition for pioneering the web-based dental EDI solutions industry. Today, it has grown to support a current client base of over 41,000 dental healthcare offices. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, DentalXChange accounts for more than $56 billion in dental claims annually. Through its own clearinghouse and secure web portals, the company processes nearly 100 million EDI transactions, consisting of more than 40 million dental claims annually.

