DentaQuest Contributes $30,000 to University of Iowa College of Dentistry and Dental Clinics

The investment supports expanding the Geriatric and Special Needs Dentistry Program

WELLESLEY, Mass., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., today announced a $30,000 contribution to the University of Iowa College of Dentistry and Dental Clinics. The donation supports the college's Geriatric and Special Needs Dentistry Program, which addresses complex challenges related to aging and special needs, and provides comprehensive dental services to these vulnerable populations.

This donation is DentaQuest's most recent investment to support efforts to diversify and expand the dental workforce. The U.S. population of adults ages 65+ is growing, necessitating the need for more geriatric dental care specialists. This funding will help attract talented dental residents, preparing them to treat this underserved population and encouraging an interest in academia. The program has produced 19 graduates to date, helping to fill vacant faculty positions nationwide.

"This contribution from DentaQuest and Sun Life is an important investment in the clinicians and educators who will shape the future of geriatric and special needs dentistry," said Dr. Leonardo Marchini, professor and Chair of the Department of Preventive and Community Dentistry at the University of Iowa. "Our residents gain experience caring for patients with complex medical and behavioral needs, and support like this allows us to expand that training and reach more individuals who rely on such oral health expertise. We are grateful for this partnership and the shared commitment to improving care for vulnerable populations."

The program is recognized as a leader in efforts to address the growing challenge of ensuring geriatric and special needs populations have access to oral care. It is known for employing mobile dental units to deliver comprehensive care to institutionalized older adults and focusing on the community's future oral health needs.

"Sun Life and DentaQuest are proud to support programs that strengthen care for people who often face the greatest barriers to oral health," said Dr. Todd Gray, chief dental officer at Sun Life U.S. "The University of Iowa's commitment to training specialists who can confidently serve older adults and individuals with unique care needs aligns with our mission to expand access to care for higher-risk communities. By helping cultivate emerging leaders and educators in this field, we're investing in a future where more patients receive the tailored, compassionate dental care they deserve."

Prior to this contribution, DentaQuest has supported a number of Iowa community-based non-profits including the Mission of Mercy and Focus on Diabetes. DentaQuest this year has also supported academic dentistry programs at the University of Oklahoma, Louisiana State University, and several other colleges and schools across the country.

About DentaQuest

