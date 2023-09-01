DentaQuest Donates $50,000 to Support Hurricane Idalia Relief Efforts in Florida

BOSTON, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., is contributing $50,000 to several organizations across Florida to aid response and recovery in the wake of Hurricane Idalia. The contributions include $25,000 to the Florida Disaster Fund, which assists Florida's communities as they respond to and recover during times of disaster, along with $5,000 each to five local organizations in some of the hardest hit areas. In addition, the company is matching up to $750 for each employee who donates to Hurricane Idalia relief efforts.

"The state of Florida sits in the direct path of hurricanes, taking the brunt of these assaults by mother nature on our shores," said DentaQuest President Steve Pollock, "While local teams are well prepared from experience, it makes the impact no less devastating to the people and families affected. DentaQuest is pleased to support the Florida Disaster Fund and other local organizations making a difference for the thousands of Floridians dealing with the aftermath."

DentaQuest provides government dental benefits administration in the state and is working with Medicaid enrollees and dentists to help those affected by the storm get the support they need.

"Health and safety always come first during an emergency weather impact," continued Pollock. "But when the rain stops and the winds slow down, it takes significant resources to rebuild. Our support is steadfast, and we hope others join us in enabling a quick recovery."

If you are a Medicaid member or dental provider that needs support, please contact: (877) 468-5581 (Providers) or (888) 468-5509 (Members).

About DentaQuest  

DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., is a purpose-driven health care company dedicated to improving the oral health of all. We do this through Preventistry® — our inclusive approach to quality care and expanded access built on trusted partnerships between patients, providers and payors. As one of the nation's largest and most experienced Medicaid dental benefits administrators, we manage dental and vision benefits for more than 33 million Americans through a nationwide network of providers in all 50 states. Our outcomes-based, cost-effective dental solutions are designed for Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, small and large businesses, and individuals. At the same time, we are expanding our footprint of more than 70 oral health centers in six states to deliver direct patient care in rural and underserved populations. Learn more at www.DentaQuest.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

