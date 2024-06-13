DentaQuest donates $80,000 to California organizations addressing social determinants of health

Jun 13, 2024, 15:44 ET
WELLESLEY, Mass., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., has donated $80,000 to California grass roots organizations working to mitigate social determinants of health. DentaQuest provides dental benefits to millions of people across California through state-based Medicare programs and commercial plans. Acquired by Sun Life in 2022, DentaQuest is committed to improving access to oral health care for all.
"It's clear that social determinants of health, such as water quality, transportation access and food security directly impact oral health," said Steve Pollock, president of DentaQuest. "We must take necessary steps to address these factors and improve equitable access to care. We are proud to support organizations across California that are aiding in this effort."
DentaQuest is supporting 10 organizations in California working to increase oral health education, access and relief to underserved communities across the state:
- Elicia Health Center to finance the "Wellness Outside Walls" program, which delivers health care and related services directly to individuals sleeping on the streets.
- Geri Smiles to fund school-based preventive dental care and education programs in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
- La Familia to support recovery efforts in Alameda, Contra Costa and Stanislaus counties following the flooding in early 2023.
- Loaves and Fishes to bolster the onsite primary care, urgent care and dental care clinic available for people experiencing homelessness.
- Los Angeles Trust for Children's Health to educate children and families on the importance of oral health during Children's Dental Health Month.
- Northern California Special Olympics to provide access to comprehensive oral health care and improve outcomes for individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities (I/DD).
- Saban Community Mobile Clinic to serve individuals and families experiencing homelessness via a mobile clinic that visits temporary housing and provides primary and urgent medical care and comprehensive dental services.
- Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services to provide food and comprehensive support, including immigration legal services, health and nutrition education and health care to children and families.
- Santa Clara Dental Foundation's Silicon Valley Healthy Smiles 2023 free dental clinic, where individuals who are un- or underinsured received comprehensive health and oral health care.
- Union Rescue Mission to support ongoing rescue services, such as meals and shelter, for people experiencing homelessness.
- World Harvest Food Bank to offer food and comprehensive support to children and families, and veterans facing homelessness and additional challenges.
This is DentaQuest's latest investment in organizations prioritizing oral health care access and education in California. Previously, DentaQuest announced a $65,000 donation to California organizations investing in and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in oral health care.
About DentaQuest
The Sun Life U.S. dental business, including DentaQuest, is dedicated to improving the oral health of all through purpose-driven, outcomes-based solutions. We make dental benefits better for everyone through Preventistry® – an inclusive approach centered on preventive, quality care, expanded access and solutions built on valued relationships across the health care ecosystem. We manage dental and vision benefits for approximately 36 million Americans. For 30 years, we have delivered cost-effective benefit plans and services for employer groups, individuals, health plans, and government-sponsored dental programs. We are the largest by membership and an experienced Medicaid and CHIP dental benefits administrator in the U.S. We also support direct patient care through an expanding network of 80 dental practices in underserved communities across the United States. Learn more about the Sun Life U.S. dental business at www.Sunlife.com/dental and www.DentaQuest.com.
Devon Fernald
Sun Life U.S.
[email protected]
SOURCE DentaQuest
Share this article