DentaQuest donates $80,000 to California organizations addressing social determinants of health

WELLESLEY, Mass., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., has donated $80,000 to California grass roots organizations working to mitigate social determinants of health. DentaQuest provides dental benefits to millions of people across California through state-based Medicare programs and commercial plans. Acquired by Sun Life in 2022, DentaQuest is committed to improving access to oral health care for all.

"It's clear that social determinants of health, such as water quality, transportation access and food security directly impact oral health," said Steve Pollock, president of DentaQuest. "We must take necessary steps to address these factors and improve equitable access to care. We are proud to support organizations across California that are aiding in this effort."

DentaQuest is supporting 10 organizations in California working to increase oral health education, access and relief to underserved communities across the state:

This is DentaQuest's latest investment in organizations prioritizing oral health care access and education in California. Previously, DentaQuest announced a $65,000 donation to California organizations investing in and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in oral health care.

The Sun Life U.S. dental business, including DentaQuest, is dedicated to improving the oral health of all through purpose-driven, outcomes-based solutions. We make dental benefits better for everyone through Preventistry® – an inclusive approach centered on preventive, quality care, expanded access and solutions built on valued relationships across the health care ecosystem. We manage dental and vision benefits for approximately 36 million Americans. For 30 years, we have delivered cost-effective benefit plans and services for employer groups, individuals, health plans, and government-sponsored dental programs. We are the largest by membership and an experienced Medicaid and CHIP dental benefits administrator in the U.S. We also support direct patient care through an expanding network of 80 dental practices in underserved communities across the United States. Learn more about the Sun Life U.S. dental business at www.Sunlife.com/dental and www.DentaQuest.com.

