DentaQuest Introduces New Mobile App For Dental Members

myDentaQuest smartphone app launches in Texas to provide easy access to dental benefits for members

BOSTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., today announced the launch of its first mobile app, "myDentaQuest," making it available to approximately two million Texas Medicaid and CHIP members. Texas DentaQuest members can leverage the app for easily managing preventive and restorative oral health care services. DentaQuest will launch the mobile app in Florida next, with additional states to follow.

Through the myDentaQuest app, parents or caregivers of Texas Medicaid and CHIP members have the ability to manage their DentaQuest dental benefits from their smartphone. Members also can view their plan's benefits, change their Main Dentist, find a dentist near them, download their ID card to store in their digital wallet and more.

The app launch is part of DentaQuest's ongoing effort to improve efficiency, care equity, and the member experience. In particular, DentaQuest continues to invest in digital services that not only ease access to care but also improve efficiency and lower administrative costs associated with serving these common member needs.

"In our efforts to meet members where they are, we've learned people want to manage their health the same way they manage so many other aspects of daily life – on their phone," said Kamila Chytil, executive vice president and chief operating officer of DentaQuest. "Now, Medicaid and CHIP members across Texas can access their benefit information in real time from the palm of their hand, enabling more efficient and seamless dental care access."

The myDentaQuest app is available on iOS and Android. If you are interested in bringing this app to your DentaQuest members, please reach out to the sales team.

About DentaQuest 
DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., is a purpose-driven health care company dedicated to improving the oral health of all. We do this through Preventistry® — our inclusive approach to quality care and expanded access built on trusted partnerships between patients, providers and payors. As one of the nation's largest and most experienced Medicaid dental benefits administrators, we manage dental and vision benefits for more than 33 million Americans through a nationwide network of providers in all 50 states. Our outcomes-based, cost-effective dental solutions are designed for Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, small and large businesses, and individuals. At the same time, we are expanding our footprint of more than 70 oral health centers in six states to deliver direct patient care in rural and underserved populations. Learn more at www.DentaQuest.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.   

