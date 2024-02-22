DentaQuest Opens Nominations for 2024 Health Access Heroes

Previously Health Equity Heroes, the awards recognize individuals and organizations improving health care access for high-need communities

WELLESLEY, Mass., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., today begins this year's search for forward-thinking individuals or organizations taking action to increase access to health care and optimal health outcomes for people with the greatest needs and fewest resources.

Ten years ago, DentaQuest launched the Health Equity Hero awards to shed light on health disparities nationwide and showcase how critical oral health is to overall health and wellness. This year, DentaQuest has renamed the program as Health Access Hero awards because accessing care is an essential step toward achieving health equity. The awards continue to recognize those responsible for extraordinary work that advances equitable access to care and thus optimal overall health.

"We know from research and experience that oral health and overall health are inextricably linked, yet so many people across the country struggle to get the care they need," said Steve Pollock, president of DentaQuest. "The 80 Heroes celebrated during the last nine years have shown us just what is possible and what more can be done. We look forward to recognizing and sharing remarkable efforts helping increase access to the health and oral health care everyone deserves."

Anyone can submit a nominee, and nominees can represent any sector, including dental care, diabetes prevention and management, other medical or behavioral care, family support, legal aid, schools, community programs and more. For inspiration, check out DentaQuest's 2023 Health Equity Heroes and their incredible work to make the health system more welcoming and accessible in their communities.

Nominations are open until April 19. Details about the awards and a link to the nomination form are available at dentaquest.com/en/about-us/health-access-heroes. The 2024 Health Access Heroes will be announced in July.

Each Hero will receive:

a $5,000 donation in their name to their personally selected qualified nonprofit that is committed to promoting health equity;

a commemorative plaque highlighting their accomplishments; and

recognition in DentaQuest outreach and communication materials throughout the year.

In addition, Sun Life U.S., which includes DentaQuest, is relaunching its Team Up Against Diabetes grant program this year as the Sun Life Health Access grant program. Started in 2016, Sun Life's grant program focuses on community organizations addressing diabetes health complications and management, disease prevention, oral health, nutrition, and fitness. Grant applications are open through April 19, as well.

About DentaQuest

The Sun Life U.S. dental business, including DentaQuest, is dedicated to improving the oral health of all through purpose-driven, outcomes-based solutions. We make dental benefits better for everyone through Preventistry® – an inclusive approach centered on preventive, quality care, expanded access and solutions built on valued relationships across the health care ecosystem. We manage dental and vision benefits for approximately 37 million Americans. For 30 years, we have delivered cost-effective benefit plans and services for employer groups, individuals, health plans, and government-sponsored dental programs. We are the largest and most experienced Medicaid and CHIP dental benefits administrator in the U.S. We also support direct patient care through an expanding network of 80 dental practices in underserved communities across the United States. Learn more about the Sun Life U.S. dental business at www.Sunlife.com/dental and www.DentaQuest.com.

